Official image of Vivo APEX 2019 concept smartphone leaked ahead of January 24 unveiling

The Vivo APEX 2019 smartphone will be Vivo's futuristic concept, which might not see market release anytime soon.

Just ahead of the official unveiling of concept Vivo APEX 2019, the official promotional render image has been leaked on the internet. Vivo has already announced that it will be introducing the Vivo APEX smartphone on January 24. The Chinese company is hosting a media communication meet APEX 2019 in Beijing tomorrow.

The official render image of Vivo APEX 2019 has been posted by ITHome (via Gizchina). The image reveals similar design like the leaked image by tipster Benjamin Geskin. The smartphone will be the futuristic concept from Vivo and it might not see market release anytime soon. Last year in June, the company pioneered pop-up selfie camera with similar Vivo APEX concept, which was later mass produced as the Vivo NEX.

Recent reports have revealed that the Vivo APEX 2019 has been internally codenamed as “The Waterdrop” and it does not feature any buttons or ports. Vivo said to have ditched all kind of physical keys for the Vivo APEX concept smartphone. Also, there is no trace of selfie camera, which means Vivo has something different planned this time around.

The popular tipster Benjamin Geskin recently tipped a concept image of the alleged Vivo APEX on Twitter. Vivo has officially started posting teasers of the smartphone through Facebook and Weibo. The Chinese company also carried blind hands-on promotional activity on video in which people who were allowed to touch the device in a black box without knowing. Most people found the device to have a rounded appeal from all sides and felt it to have a shape like metal soap or a cobblestone.

