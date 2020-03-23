comscore Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR | BGR India
Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR to help contain Coronavirus outbreak

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, Ola and Uber have suspended operations in the Delhi-NCR region. This will help contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

  • Updated: March 23, 2020 1:46 PM IST
Ola and Uber, the major ride-sharing services in the country, have suspended operations in Delhi. Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in the national capital till March 31. The decision has been taken amid the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. on Sunday, the Delhi government said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31. During the lockdown, there will be no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws.

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

“Uber is complying with all Central and State Government directives related to its services for containing the spread of Coronavirus,” an Uber spokesperson said in response to a query. An Ola spokesperson said the company “will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19”.

The two companies — which account for a major share of the taxis running in the national capital — had already suspended temporarily their shared rides on their respective platforms. The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production in India at Greater Noida factories

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production in India at Greater Noida factories

The districts where lockdown was announced include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 and continue till midnight on March 31. The city’s borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, and 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services. All domestic and international flights have been suspended in Delhi.

(Written with PTI inputs)

  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2020 1:46 PM IST

