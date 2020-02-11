comscore Ola begins cab service in London with three categories | BGR India
Ola begins cab service in London with three categories, will go up against Uber

Ola has mentioned that its army of London drivers will all have passed the Versant spoken English test, ensuring their good communication skills.

  Published: February 11, 2020 10:51 AM IST
Ola Cabs

Indian cab service Ola cabs recently went live in London. Starting Monday, Ola has been offering its cab services in the capital city of England as well. The platform is fully operational. Users in London can book an Ola in three categories for now – Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec ride classes. The service started in Cardiff, Wales and has since been spreading across the UK. It will be competing with US-based Uber in the city.

The service has over 25,000 registered drivers on the platform. This would mean even the initial rollout of the service in the city isn’t a small one and the company is going all-in immediately. “The company will maintain its differentiated focus on drivers, safety and a collaborative approach with local authorities and regulators,” said Ola in a statement.

The company also announced three partnerships. Partnering with local firms such as DriveTech (Part of the AA), consulting giant Mercer and Pearson in initiatives Ola is not compromising on standards. The company mentions that customers in London will benefit from the highest standard of driving skills, customer service and communication.

Ola drivers in London will be well-versed in English communication

The company further mentioned that each and every Ola driver in London has passed the Versant spoken English test by education experts Pearson plc. This ensures a high level of communication in English, which is critical considering it is the home country of the language. Ola has reportedly mentioned that it has three million customers across the UK. It also aims to be the number one cab service in the city within a year.

The drivers joining the platform in London will have to start with six weeks of zero commission. However, they are reportedly ensured market-leading commission rates thereafter. This will enable these drivers to keep a larger share of their earnings. Ola has always mentioned its commission commitment. It claims that its drivers always receive the best commission rates in each market that the company operates in.

(With inputs from IANS)

