Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year
Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

With Ola Bike service, the company aims to offer affordable transport to users in metropolitan cities and small towns.

  Published: September 13, 2019 11:21 AM IST
Image: Ola

Ride-hailing giant Ola announced the expansion plans of its Ola Bike service to 150 cities across the country. The company is aiming to grow its presence three times in the next 12 months.

Ola Bike aims to offer affordable transport

With Ola Bike, the company is making inroads into the hinterlands of India. This will enable hundreds of millions of Indians have access to affordable and convenient on-demand transportation. Being ubiquitous across India, two-wheelers are popular for being a more economical, nimble and quicker alternative to cars and buses.

“Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns, such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon (Gurugram), access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility,” said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola.

“It is also helping build sustainable livelihoods for our fast-growing network of close to 300,000 partners from within these ecosystems of cities and towns, creating opportunities like never before for the youth of the nation. We aim to impact over a million bike-partners in the coming year,” he added.

Service availability in metropolitan and small towns

Ola Bike was first introduced in 2016 as a last-mile mobility solution in Gurugram, Faridabad and Jaipur. The popularity of the service among both bike-partners and customers has encouraged Ola to introduce it in various new markets. The service now has a presence in large urban metropolitan centers such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

The service is also available in small towns such as Gaya in Bihar, Bikaner in Rajasthan and Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh. With its expansion into more towns and cities across India, Ola Bike has also opened up new employment avenues for potential bike-partners.

Ola Bike will offer commuters with access to all key features including driver partner details displayed upfront. Users will also be able to track ride, share directions, do trip navigation, use emergency button and offline booking. There will also be easy payment using Ola Money, location and mapping innovations such as Hotspots.

With inputs from IANS. 

  Published Date: September 13, 2019 11:21 AM IST

