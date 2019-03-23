Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation

The Karnataka Transport Department on Friday suspended the license of online cab aggregator Ola for six months in Bengaluru for running its bike taxis while possessing a license for only four-wheelers, an official statement said. The order from the Transport Department, dated March 18, issued to Ola operator ANI Technologies on Friday, stated that its license in Bengaluru was canceled for six months for violation of conditions under which permission was granted.

The ban order was issued for violating the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. The Transport Department had impounded several of Ola’s bike taxis over the last few months, the order said.

With this order, Ola’s cabs and autos will have to keep off the roads for six months. Terming the order “unfortunate”, Ola said it was evaluating all options to find a solution so that its driver-partners could continue to work in the city. “We have been closely working with the authorities on this topic, responding to queries and making proactive representations to the ministry,” Ola said.

Besides, IANS also reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is prioritizing on meeting its first-quarter goal of car deliveries before March 31. Before the end of the quarter, Tesla needs to deliver 30,000 more cars to meet its internal goals, media reported. Under the subject line “Vehicle Delivery Help Needed!”, Musk reached out to his employees via an email sent on Thursday afternoon. “Musk sent an email to all Tesla employees informing them that car deliveries should be everyone’s top priority until the end of the quarter on March 31,” Business Insider Malaysia reported on Thursday.