Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

Indian cab-hailing service Ola Cabs announced it will launch its operations in London on February 10. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it will start its service with over 20,000 registered drivers. The ride-hailing platform will be fully operational from day one with a healthy amount of drivers. More than 20,000 drivers have registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago. Simon Smith, Head of Ola International issued a statement as part of the announcement. Smith added, “The overwhelmingly positive reception to Ola Cabs since launching in the UK in 2018 illustrates the significant demand from drivers, riders and communities.”

Ola Cabs London launch details

Smith went on adding, “We are working closely with drivers to build high quality and reliable service for Londoners. Launching in London is a major milestone for us and we are keen to offer a first-class experience for all our customers.” The company aims to offer a differentiated experience on the platform with features such as 24×7 helplines. These 24×7 helplines will be available both for drivers and customers. Other features include an in-app emergency button, along with the best quality of service through its large network of drivers.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Ola’s passengers will benefit £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch. For some context, Ola Cabs has been operating in the UK since 2018. It obtained the license to operate in London in 2019. The firm has expanded rapidly throughout the UK since its launch and will now operate across 28 local authorities.

Cities including Birmingham, Coventry, and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. Ola Cabs has provided over 3 million rides with more than 11,000 drivers already operating on the platform in the UK. The company is likely to take on its rivals including Uber and other ride-hailing platforms.

With inputs from IANS.