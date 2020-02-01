comscore Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10; details
News

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10; details

News

Ola Cabs has been operating in the UK since 2018. It obtained the license to operate in London in 2019. The firm has expanded rapidly throughout the UK since its launch and will now operate across 28 local authorities.

  • Published: February 1, 2020 7:09 PM IST
Ola Cabs

Indian cab-hailing service Ola Cabs announced it will launch its operations in London on February 10. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it will start its service with over 20,000 registered drivers. The ride-hailing platform will be fully operational from day one with a healthy amount of drivers. More than 20,000 drivers have registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago. Simon Smith, Head of Ola International issued a statement as part of the announcement. Smith added, “The overwhelmingly positive reception to Ola Cabs since launching in the UK in 2018 illustrates the significant demand from drivers, riders and communities.”

Related Stories


Ola Cabs London launch details

Smith went on adding, “We are working closely with drivers to build high quality and reliable service for Londoners. Launching in London is a major milestone for us and we are keen to offer a first-class experience for all our customers.” The company aims to offer a differentiated experience on the platform with features such as 24×7 helplines. These 24×7 helplines will be available both for drivers and customers. Other features include an in-app emergency button, along with the best quality of service through its large network of drivers.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Ola’s passengers will benefit £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch. For some context, Ola Cabs has been operating in the UK since 2018. It obtained the license to operate in London in 2019. The firm has expanded rapidly throughout the UK since its launch and will now operate across 28 local authorities.

Ola expands services in two new UK cities, taking total to nine cities

Also Read

Ola expands services in two new UK cities, taking total to nine cities

Cities including Birmingham, Coventry, and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. Ola Cabs has provided over 3 million rides with more than 11,000 drivers already operating on the platform in the UK. The company is likely to take on its rivals including Uber and other ride-hailing platforms.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 1, 2020 7:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10
News
Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10
OnePlus Bullets Wireless currently selling at a discount

Deals

OnePlus Bullets Wireless currently selling at a discount

Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Helio G70

News

Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Helio G70

Samsung 4K Smart TV buyers can now get Echo Dot for free

Smart TVs

Samsung 4K Smart TV buyers can now get Echo Dot for free

Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV to go on sale at 12-noon

Smart TVs

Nokia 55-inch UHD LED Smart Android TV to go on sale at 12-noon

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Helio G70

Poco X2 design teased in a new video; details

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10

News

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10
Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

News

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal
New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola

News

New Year Party 2020: Safety tips before hiring Uber, Ola
Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

News

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi
Ola self-drive car service 'Ola Drive' kicks off in Bengaluru

News

Ola self-drive car service 'Ola Drive' kicks off in Bengaluru

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ को 1 हजार रुपये कैशबैक ऑफर के साथ ऐसे खरीदें

नोकिया का 55इंच TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल में आएगा, इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

JioTVCamera भारत में 2,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, अब TV से ऐसे करें वीडियो कॉल

गूगल भारत में समाचार साक्षरता के लिए 10 लाख डॉलर का अनुदान देगा

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन पर एडिशनल डिस्काउंट समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10
News
Ola Cabs to start services in London from February 10
Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Helio G70

News

Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Helio G70
Poco X2 design teased in a new video; details

News

Poco X2 design teased in a new video; details
Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know

News

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

News

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23