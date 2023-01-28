comscore Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Care Subscription Plan Launched Check Details Here
News

Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

News

Ola care has two tiers of subscription plans - Ola Care and Ola Care+. The benefits in Ola Care plan includes free labor on service, theft assistance helpline and Roadside and puncture assistance.

Highlights

  • announced a comprehensive customer service programme.
  • Ola care has two tiers of subscription plans - Ola Care and Ola Care+.
  • Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic.
ola

Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

Ola Electric on Saturday announced a comprehensive customer service programme – ‘Ola Care Subscription’ to further enhance its customer service levels. Users can now avail Ola Care facilities under two plans Ola Care and Ola Care+ with an annual subscription plan of Rs 1999 and Rs 2999 respectively. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies

Ola care has two tiers of subscription plans – Ola Care and Ola Care+. The benefits in Ola Care plan includes free labor on service, theft assistance helpline and Roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said “Being a customer centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers a 360 degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres.” Also Read - Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

The Ola Care subscription plan will focus on providing unmatchable ownership experience by offering the following services as part of the subscription:

For an annual subscription, Ola takes care of comprehensive scooter diagnostic, towing and puncture assist and theft assistance absolutely free of charge enabling its customers to get a hassle free experience.

It comes with 24×7 ambulance service, online doctor consultation, taxi for onward journey, hotel accommodation in case of breakdown outside city limits and vehicle custody services for the comfort of the users.

The Ola Care Subscription will now be more accessible to its users as the service requests can be scheduled right on the companion app and with over 200 service touch points. Ola has come much closer to its customers where Ola serves 600+ cities via service vans and physical stores. With this, the company ensures faster service than before where most services will be done within a day, the company claims in a statement.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2023 3:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies
News
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies
WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst

News

WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

News

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

News

iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

How to restore your Mac to factory settings

How To

How to restore your Mac to factory settings

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Care Subscription Plan launched: Check details here

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, January 28, 2023: Win rewards and freebies

WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?