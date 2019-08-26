Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

With the trust on ride-sharing services at its lowest yet, a new incident has surfaced raising eyebrows on safety. A 22-year-old Ola cab driver has been arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly killing a model. The driver, Nagesh, was arrested on August 21 for killing a Kolkata-based model while dropping her off to the airport. The incident, according to local police, took place near the Kempegowda International Airport. The 32-year-old model-cum-event manager murdered by the driver has been identified as Pooja Singh De.

According to India Today, the cab driver, on the way to the airport, drove the model to an isolate place and robbed her. The accused then committed the crime by hitting Pooja on her head, which left her dead on the spot. Nagesh reportedly took all of her belongings, including mobile phone and cash, after killing her. The accused then texted Pooja’s husband and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. The police said that the victim was stabbed multiple times and had head injuries. Pooja was reportedly visiting Bengaluru to attend an event on July 30.

The incident occurred when Ola driver was driving Pooja to airport, from where she was supposed to return to West Bengal. The incident came to light after Pooja’s husband filed a police complaint in Kolkata. The police there got in touch with the Bengaluru police. The local villagers found the victim’s body near the airport compound and informed the police. The report notes that Bengaluru police initially struggled but cracked the case. They used Pooja’s Titan watch, ‘Jealous 21’ jeans and a pair of branded sandals that she wore to identify the victim.

Ola is the largest ride-sharing service in the country despite competition from Uber. The company has expanded to markets like Australia and the UK but safety remains a concern. Despite driver onboarding programs that do background checks, the incident raises concerns around these programs. Ola has not offered a comment on this incident just yet but it is likely to further strengthen driver portfolio.