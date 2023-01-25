Ola Electric said on Wednesday that it has extended help to a rider and her family who met with a high-impact road accident while riding the company’s e-scooter. Also Read - Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres in India by January 26, says founder Bhavish Aggarwal

“Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high-impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering,” Ola Electric told IANS in a statement. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro arrives in Gerua colour variant, Ola S1 gets five more colours

Ola Electric to offer help to rider in high-impacted road accident

Samkit Parmar had tweeted that his wife suffered an accident as her Ola Electric scooter’s front wheel broke out of the suspension. Also Read - Ola to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across India

Our statement on the recent incident. pic.twitter.com/HLNge3gO2P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) January 25, 2023

“Yesterday, a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her @OlaElectric at 9:15 p.m. at a speed of about 35kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension. She was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible,” he wrote.

Last week, my wife met with an unfortunate road accident. She is doing much better now. Thanks to everyone who came fwd in support of me. Special thanks to @OlaElectric service & customer support teams for prompt response, constant support and empathy through our tough times. — Samkit Parmar (@SamkitP21) January 25, 2023

Last year, similar incidents were reported by multiple users on Twitter.

A user named Sreenadh Menon had claimed that his Ola S1 Pro’s front suspension broke down while riding.

Ola Electric further added in a tweet, “At Ola, vehicle safety & quality standards are of the highest priority. The Ola S1 Pro is built with an uncompromising attention to quality in all aspects and has been rigorously tested over 5 million kms across challenging terrains and all weather conditions.”

The company then concluded by saying, “We sincerely urge everyone to strictly follow road safety protocols, always wear a good quality helmet and avoid riding on public roads without a valid driving license.”

–With inputs from IANS