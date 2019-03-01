comscore
  • Home
  • Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India
News

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

Ola Electric Mobility was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot program in Nagpur in 2017.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 12:52 PM IST
ola-cabs-press

Ride hailing major Ola Friday said its EV business – Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) – has raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India.

“OEM, a company backed by Ola, has raised a sum of Rs 400 crore led by several of Ola’s early investors, Tiger Global and Matrix India and others, as part of its first round of investment,” a statement said.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola’s electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur in 2017.

Last year, Ola had announced its plan to bring one million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2022. The entity has been now spun off with the injection of the fresh funds.

The statement said Ola Electric is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, including battery swapping stations, electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler services amongst others.

The company will be led by Anand Shah, and Ankit Jain who headed Ola’s connected vehicle platform, it added.

The statement said Ola Electric has already partnered with several original equipment manufacturers and battery manufacturers, and intends to work closely with the automotive industry to create seamless solutions for electric vehicle operations.

“At Ola Electric, our mission is to enable sustainable mobility for everyone. India can leapfrog problems of pollution and energy security by moving to electric mobility, create millions of new jobs and economic opportunity, and lead the world,” Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Tiger Global Management Partner Lee Fixel said OEM is well-positioned to build the ecosystem for electric mobility.

“As Ola’s first institutional investors, we are excited to begin this new journey with Ola Electric and partner in creating yet another impactful mobility business,” he added.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

News

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
OnePlus plans up to 5-fold increase in headcount at India R&D centre

News

OnePlus plans up to 5-fold increase in headcount at India R&D centre
Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report

News

Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999; all you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999; all you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution