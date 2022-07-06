comscore Ola is reportedly prepping to layoff up to 500 employees due to cost cutting
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Is Reportedly Planning To Lay Off Up To 500 Employees In Cost Cutting Exercise
News

Ola is reportedly planning to lay off up to 500 employees in cost-cutting exercise

News

Ola is reportedly looking at "leaner and consolidated teams" to keep its "strong profitability intact".

ola cabs

As Bhavish Aggarwal focuses his energies towards Ola Electric, the ride-hailing platform Ola is planning to lay off up to 500 employees across departments as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations amid the ongoing funding winter. Also Read - Delhi govt mandates cab aggregators, food delivery services to have all-electric vehicle fleet by April 2030

According to reliable sources, SoftBank-backed Ola has asked senior executives to find employees in their teams on performance basis who can be asked to go. Also Read - Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal says special treatment for Tesla not in India’s best interest

The company is reportedly looking at “leaner and consolidated teams” to keep its “strong profitability intact”. Also Read - Ola shuts used car business Ola Cars, winds up quick commerce platform Ola Dash

Ola, which has delayed its IPO plans, has also reportedly shopped its global investment plans to further expand overseas.

The company currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber.

Last month, Ola shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.

The company shut Ola Cars within one years of its launch, as it focuses on its electric two-wheeler and electric car verticals.

Ola has so far shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash.

“Ola has reassessed its priorities and decided to shut down Ola Dash — its quick commerce business. Ola will also be reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening the go-to-market strategy for Ola Electric,” the company had said in a statement.

It added that Ola Cars’ infra, technology and capabilities will be “repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network”.

Ola now aims to invest more towards its electric car, cell manufacturing, and financial services businesses.

Ola Electric, amid several high-profile exits, is also facing scrutiny over faulty batteries in its electric two-wheelers, among other EV players like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, and Boom Motors, by the government.

Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public.

The EV makers have been given time till July end to respond in detail to the notices.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 5:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to change the password autofill settings on Android
How To
How to change the password autofill settings on Android
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Apps

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G/5G to launch next week: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G/5G to launch next week: All you need to know

How to add and use shared mailbox in Microsoft Outlook

How To

How to add and use shared mailbox in Microsoft Outlook

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Oppo Reno8 Series is coming to India: Check expected price, specs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available