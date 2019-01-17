comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users
News

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

News

With the Ola Money Postpaid service, the company provides a credit line of 15 days to users.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 1:58 PM IST
OMPP-OnBoarding-Strip

Ola Money Postpaid

Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs has just announced that it is working on expanding its Ola Money Postpaid program to reach more users. It is planning to increase the use cases for the program along with availability to more merchants. The program is currently available as an invite-only mode with limited availability to its users. With improved coverage, the service is likely to reach over 150 million users in the market. According to the report, the company launched the digital credit payment service last year as part of a pilot.

The likely reason for the expansion of the program is because of the “tremendous response” along with 30 percent month-on-month growth of the service. The company shared details about the program including how it provides a credit line of 15 days with the Ola Money Postpaid service. Ola claims that the experience for the user is seamless with just one click enabled without any need for a password or any OTP during payment. The announcement even compares the service with utility payments such as electricity bill where users have to pay only once a month for the services that they use.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ola Financial Services, Nitin Gupta issued a statement as part of the announcement, “Ola Money Postpaid is an innovative, world’s first offering that was launched post taking into account learnings and user experience of other modes of payment. The response has been phenomenal and more and more Ola customers are already making Ola Money Postpaid, their preferred choice of payment.”

Ola to invest $100 million in scooter-sharing platform Vogo

Also Read

Ola to invest $100 million in scooter-sharing platform Vogo

Ola also shared some usage numbers for the service in its test phase. According to the announcement, more than 10 percent of Ola users have “a very promising repeat usage” rate along with about 90 percent of the early adopters have used the service more than once.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen
thumb-img
News
Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite sued yet again for its Orange Justice dance by the mother of ‘Orange Shirt Kid’
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

News

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users
BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data
Comparing best postpaid plans under Rs 1,000

News

Comparing best postpaid plans under Rs 1,000
Vodafone Idea offers up to Rs 2,400 discount

News

Vodafone Idea offers up to Rs 2,400 discount
Vodafone hikes international roaming plan prices for postpaid users

News

Vodafone hikes international roaming plan prices for postpaid users

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी की 'Realpublic' सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डील्स और ऑफर्स

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है iFFALCON TV Days sale : 55-इंच का 4K smart TV मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर

अमेजन Echo Input भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

ओप्पो Find X एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ लिस्ट, जल्द मिल सकती है अपडेट

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Yunmi 118-लीटर रेफ्रिजरेटर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
News
Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

News

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report
Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users

News

Ola Money Postpaid to expand to more than 150 million users
Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

News

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky
Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status

News

Railways links locomotives via ISRO satellites to automatically feed train status