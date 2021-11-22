comscore Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here
News

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

News

Ola could launch its IPO in Q1 2022 according to a new report by 91Mobiles. Ahead of the IPO, the company could also enter new business verticals.

Ola

Ola is reportedly looking to go public, with Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing expected to go live in Q1 2022. The IPO will follow the stellar debut of Nykaa and the dismal debut of Paytm in the Indian markets. Also Read - Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

According to a new report by 91Mobiles via tipster Yogesh Brar, Ola is looking to launch its IPO in Q1 2022. The report states that the company is feeling pretty confident about the IPO, following the launch of its Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, and announcing its first-ever operating profit for the year that ended in March 2021. Also Read - Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list

To recall, the company was founded by Bhavish Aggarwal back in 2010 as a ride-hailing app to rival Uber. It recently expanded in leasing cars and manufacturing electric scooters to help diversify its business portfolio. Also Read - How to buy Paytm shares: Popular platforms to open demat account

The report further suggests that the company is looking to raise up to $1 billion via the IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has already launched its first-generation electric scooters in India and will soon start deliveries for the same. The company is also rumoured to be working on a more affordable electric scooter, which will undercut the Ola S1, reportedly priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

Ola electric scooters being delayed

While Ola has already started test drives of its first electric scooters, the company has delayed deliveries once again. It has sent out emails to early buyers stating that the deliveries will be delayed due to the global chip shortage. According to the 91Mobiles report, the actual reason behind the delay is the fact that Ola has been facing problems with state clearances.

New business avenues

Apart from its ongoing business verticals, Ola is apparently also looking to enter the insurance and loan sector as well. While not much is known about the new vertical integrations, these could be revealed in the coming months to strengthen the company’s position ahead of the IPO.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date
Electric Vehicle
Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date
How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Features

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

Gaming

Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

How to share your vaccination badge from CoWIN on social media

How To

How to share your vaccination badge from CoWIN on social media

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

News

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date
Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

News

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here
Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list

Electric Vehicle

Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list
How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India
Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather rival, electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may launch Ola, Ather rival, electric scooter tomorrow: What we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के Bermuda Map में मैच जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, आसानी से बढ़ेगी रैंक

Free Fire में इस तरह फ्री मिलेंगी Booyah Day 2021 Sports Car और Gloo Wall स्किन्स

Tecno Spark 8 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, 4 कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी से लैस है यह स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro और Oppo Reno 7 SE फोन 25 नवंबर को होंगे लॉन्च, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए रेंडर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Google Chrome के 3 नए फीचर्स, जो बदल देंगे आपका ब्राउजिंग एक्सपीरियंस

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
Apps
TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date
How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Features

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income
Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

Gaming

Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed
Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

News

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers