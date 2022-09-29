comscore Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount: Check details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Gets Rs 10000 Discount Check Details Here
News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount

News

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) in India. However, it is available for Rs 1,10,149 in Delhi, Rs 1,09,999 in Gujarat.

Ola S1

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount: Check details here

Ola Electric on Thursday announced that customers can buy the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter at a discount of up to Rs 10,000. Both S1 and S1 Pro will be available with additional benefits of Rs 2000 through 0 percent loan processing fees from all banks throughout the festive season with an assured 7-day delivery through select experience centres. That’s not all, customers also can get Rs 1,500 off on extended warranty. Also Read - Ola EV Centres introduced in Indian cities to offer real-world experience of Ola S1 electric scooters

The company has also announced the expansion of its D2C footprint with the opening of the first Ola Experience Center in Delhi. Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Customers were used to the D2C model in other domains, but not in automobiles. We have changed that. Ola experience centers allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV.” Also Read - Ola confirms it is laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations

Ola Electric launched its first electric vehicle in August 2021 and has set up Ola Futurefactory – the world’s largest 2W manufacturing facility. Also Read - Ola sells 10,000 S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries to begin from September 7: Details here

Ola S1 Pro price

Coming to the price, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) in India. However, it is available for Rs 1,10,149 in Delhi, Rs 1,09,999 in Gujarat, Rs 1,24,999 in Maharashtra and Rs 1,19,138 in Rajasthan.

Ola S1 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Ola S1 Pro offers a top speed of 115Km per hour with the acceleration of three seconds. It comes with a 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. The electric scooter also sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it also features support for Bluetooth connectivity. The EV comes in a total of 10 colour variants for buyers to pick from.

Ola Electric has plans to come up with up to 200 “EV Centres” in India. And some of the initial centres have already been set up in 20 cities. These centres will be physical spaces where interested buyers will be able to analyse the product in the real world. Ola plans to alleviate the problem of the not providing a physical experience to the buyer. The brand had opted for a unique strategy to sell its scooters. This new EV centre will help the brand to fill some gaps in the selling process. Currently Ola Electric sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India.

 

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 3:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

DoT uncovers 30 illegal telecom setups routing ISD calls in India
Telecom
DoT uncovers 30 illegal telecom setups routing ISD calls in India
Acer Swift 3 OLED launched with 12th Gen Intel H-series chip: Price, other details

Laptops

Acer Swift 3 OLED launched with 12th Gen Intel H-series chip: Price, other details

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy an iPhone 13 at Rs 42,000 and iPhone 12 at Rs 37,000

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy an iPhone 13 at Rs 42,000 and iPhone 12 at Rs 37,000

5 major updates coming to Google Shopping

News

5 major updates coming to Google Shopping

Redmi Pad 4G launch date announced, but its specifications already out

Mobiles

Redmi Pad 4G launch date announced, but its specifications already out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched in India with support for Precision Pen 2

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount: Check details here

Giving fake ID, docs for SIM card, OTT platforms could lead to jail

DoT uncovers 30 illegal telecom setups routing ISD calls in India

Acer Swift 3 OLED launched with 12th Gen Intel H-series chip: Price, other details

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately
iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More