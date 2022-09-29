Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount: Check details here

Ola Electric on Thursday announced that customers can buy the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter at a discount of up to Rs 10,000. Both S1 and S1 Pro will be available with additional benefits of Rs 2000 through 0 percent loan processing fees from all banks throughout the festive season with an assured 7-day delivery through select experience centres. That’s not all, customers also can get Rs 1,500 off on extended warranty. Also Read - Ola EV Centres introduced in Indian cities to offer real-world experience of Ola S1 electric scooters

The company has also announced the expansion of its D2C footprint with the opening of the first Ola Experience Center in Delhi. Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Customers were used to the D2C model in other domains, but not in automobiles. We have changed that. Ola experience centers allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV.” Also Read - Ola confirms it is laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations

Ola Electric launched its first electric vehicle in August 2021 and has set up Ola Futurefactory – the world’s largest 2W manufacturing facility. Also Read - Ola sells 10,000 S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries to begin from September 7: Details here

Ola S1 Pro price

Coming to the price, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) in India. However, it is available for Rs 1,10,149 in Delhi, Rs 1,09,999 in Gujarat, Rs 1,24,999 in Maharashtra and Rs 1,19,138 in Rajasthan.

Ola S1 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Ola S1 Pro offers a top speed of 115Km per hour with the acceleration of three seconds. It comes with a 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. The electric scooter also sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it also features support for Bluetooth connectivity. The EV comes in a total of 10 colour variants for buyers to pick from.

Ola Electric has plans to come up with up to 200 “EV Centres” in India. And some of the initial centres have already been set up in 20 cities. These centres will be physical spaces where interested buyers will be able to analyse the product in the real world. Ola plans to alleviate the problem of the not providing a physical experience to the buyer. The brand had opted for a unique strategy to sell its scooters. This new EV centre will help the brand to fill some gaps in the selling process. Currently Ola Electric sells Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in India.