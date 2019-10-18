comscore Ola self-drive car service 'Ola Drive' kicks off in Bengaluru; coming to Delhi
Ola self-drive car service 'Ola Drive' kicks off in Bengaluru; 3 more cities to follow soon

Ola Drive will appear as a new category on the Ola app. The service is being rolled out to users in Bengaluru through pick-up stations located across different residential and commercial hubs.

  Published: October 18, 2019 12:34 PM IST
There is one more reason not to own a car now as ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday launched its self-drive cab rental service “Ola Drive”. The service has been initially rolled out for users in Bengaluru, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi to follow shortly, the company said in a statement.

Ola Drive will appear as a new category on the Ola app. The service is being rolled out to users in Bengaluru through pick-up stations located across different residential and commercial hubs. Ola said it intends to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020 to build and scale up the Ola Drive service across several Indian cities.

“Our expertise in serving millions of customers through a large fleet of vehicles across 250 plus cities has been instrumental in making ride-hailing a norm in India. Ola Drive has been built on the same DNA and will play a transformative role in defining India’s car-sharing market in the next decade,” said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola.

All Ola Drive cars across segments will come equipped with Ola’s connected car platform ‘Ola Play’, enabled through a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment device, and will include GPS, media playback, and Bluetooth connectivity. Users will also have access to the platform’s support and safety features such as a 24/7 helpline, emergency button (which prompts an immediate call from Ola’s dedicated safety response team) and real-time tracking. The service will also include roadside assistance, to ensure a reliable, secure and comfortable driving experience.

“In the first phase of its roll-out, Ola Drive will be offered as a short-term self-drive car-sharing service as we look to introduce long-term subscription, corporate leasing, and more options in the times to come,” Srinivas said.

Users initially said that customers will be able to choose to book a car of their choice for as little as two hours by paying a security deposit starting at Rs 2,000. But later the company has clarified that it is waving off the security charges.

With inputs from IANS

