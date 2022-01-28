comscore Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities in next 6 months
Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service to 20 Indian cities in next 6 months

Ola Dash uses its ‘Store to Door’ service to provide grocery deliveries in 10 minutes

Ola Dash is getting ready to compete in the e-commerce space

Ola has announced the expansion plans of its quick commerce service- Ola Dash. The company has announced that in the next six months, Ola Dash plans to expand its dark store network to 500 units, spread across 20 cities. The company claims, on completion, it will be the biggest network of dark stores. Also Read - Explained: Here’s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Ola Dash currently services 9 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow. The company uses its ‘Store to Door’ service to provide grocery deliveries in 10 minutes. Currently, it has 200 dark stores, offering 2500+ stock-keeping units (SKUs). Ola released a statement saying it aims to grow the business to an order size of more than 5,00,000 per day by the year-end. Also Read - E-commerce rules draft dos and dont’s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

The range of products available on Ola Dash includes fresh produce, snacks, and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits and vegetables, cooking essentials etc. Also Read - Facebook will now make money from WhatsApp's in-app purchases

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola said, “Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with very low cost of customer acquisition gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all. Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfill their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers.”

Ola Dash competition

Ola dash will be competing with the likes of Blinkit, which recently moved to the 10-minute grocery delivery model. Blinkit has opened 300 dark stores, as of the data released in December last year. The quick delivery service has picked up with the help of dark stores. These stores give e-commerce brands direct access to the goods, but it is solely meant for deliveries only.

  Published Date: January 28, 2022 6:41 PM IST

Best Sellers