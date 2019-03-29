comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service
News

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

News

The launch of self-drive service will pit Ola against the likes of Sequoia Capital-backed Zoomcar and Y Combinator-backed Drivezy.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 12:30 PM IST
ola-cabs-press

Ola Fleet Technologies, an arm of cab-hailing major Ola, will get about USD 500 million funding over the next two years as it looks to launch self-drive service, according to sources. According to the sources, Ola Fleet Technologies will get about USD 500 million through a mix of equity and debt to offer self-drive services in the country. This service, which is in a small-scale pilot in Bengaluru currently, is expected to be launched over the next few weeks.

The launch of self-drive service will pit Ola against the likes of Sequoia Capital-backed Zoomcar and Y Combinator-backed Drivezy. They added that the Bengaluru-based company could deploy about 10,000 vehicles for the self-drive service. When contacted, an Ola spokesperson said that “basis market feedback, we are piloting our Ola Self-Drive offering in various formats like rentals, subscription and corporate leasing in select cities in the coming weeks”.

“This space is currently under-served and there exists a tremendous opportunity to build a superior experience through an integrated mobility platform like Ola,” the spokesperson added. According to one of the sources, Ola is looking at building a subscription model for consumers and later extending leasing services for corporate clients through the new service. This will also help the company further strengthen its portfolio of transportation solutions. Ola, which competes with US-based Uber in India and international markets like Australia, has been aggressively ramping up its rides business as well as food delivery operations (through Foodpanda).

It had recently announced that Hyundai and Kia are investing USD 300 million in the company. Ola, which counts names like SoftBank Group and China’s Tencent Holdings among its investors, had received Rs 650 crore funding from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal in February this year. Also, Ola’s electric mobility arm Ola Electric Mobility has raised Rs 400 crore from Tiger Global and Matrix India and others.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
News
Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

News

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

News

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service
Karnataka govt lifts ban on Ola cabs

News

Karnataka govt lifts ban on Ola cabs
Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation

News

Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation
Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola

News

Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola
Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

News

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

हिंदी समाचार

500 रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदें ये 5 बेस्ट ईयरफोन

BSNL ने पेश किए चार नए WiFi हॉटस्पॉट वाउचर, 19 रुपये में मिलेगा हाई-स्पीड WiFi इंटरनेट

अब 1 हजार रेलवे स्टेशनों पर उठाएं फ्री Wi-Fi का फायदा

55-इंच वाला स्मार्ट TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

गूगल, फेसबुक से भी तेज निकला यह शख्स, कंपनियों को लगा दी अरबों की चपत

News

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
News
ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

News

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature