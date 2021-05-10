Ola to offer free home delivery of oxygen concentrators to the needy

Ola has announced that it will soon start helping users procure oxygen concentrators by providing a few basic details. After the details are validated the company will deliver the oxygen concentrator to the user’s doorstep free of charge. To provide this service, the Ola Foundation has partnered with the Give India organisation. The service will start rolling out in Bangalore next week and will expand across India in the coming weeks. Also Read - Rapido is offering free rides to people getting COVID-19 vaccination: Check full list of designated hospitals

The company has stated that it will not be charging its users for the concentrator or its transportation. And after the user has recovered and feels better, it will take the concentrator back.

You can request for concentrators on the Ola app. Once validated, we will deliver it to your doorstep and pick it up back once you no longer need it. Concentrator and transportation are both free. #O2forIndia 2/3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 10, 2021

Begins in Bangalore this week & will expand across India in coming weeks. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted. #O2forIndia 3/3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 10, 2021

The service in partnership with Give India will kick off with 500 oxygen concentrators in Bangalore, later scaling up across the country with up to 10,000 units in the coming weeks.

Ride-hailing companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido have come up with a helping hand during such difficult times. Uber and Rapido are offering free rides to eligible users to and from the vaccination centres.

Uber users can add promo code 10M21V in the wallet to avail the benefit. Though it has capped the rides to a maximum of Rs 150 and a rider is entitled to a maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination centre. Rapido users who are above 45 years of age can avail themselves of the free rides if they get the vaccines from eligible hospitals in Delhi NCR.