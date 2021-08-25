Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster

As per a new report coming from GizChina, changing your iPhone region to France can make an old iPhone faster than ever before. Over the last few years, there has been several debates over Apple’s decision to throttle old iPhones and slow them due to battery wear and tear. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 12

In fact, Apple has also been fined by France’s competition watchdog as well as several states in the United States of America for slowing down old iPhones. This controversial matter led to a $113 million settlement. Also Read - iPhone 13 might not get in-display Touch ID, to be added in future iPhones

The latest report now suggests that changing the iPhone region to France makes an old iPhone much faster than ever before. This is because Apple doesn’t throttle iPhones in France over the country’s competition watchdog’s investigation and the fine. Also Read - The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

The Cupertino based tech giant previously said that it slows down old iPhones to preserve their battery life, compromising the performance. The idea behind the decision to throttle old iPhones is also to force consumers to buy a newer model and get much improved performance and access to advanced features.

How to change region on an iPhone

So, if your old iPhone is slowing down, one way to boost performance is likely by changing then region to France. Here’s how you can change the region on your iPhone. Check step-by-step guide here:

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu and tap on your name there

Step 2: Click on Media & Purchases option there

Step 3: Next, click on View Account.

Step 4: Tap on Change Country or Region.

Step 5: You can now change the location to France

You can now simply follow the on-screen instructions to finish the process, and reboot your iPhone once the process is successfully completed.

It should be noted that once you change the region of an iPhone, your device will not be able to receive the latest updates that’s pushed for your country specifically.