comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya
News

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya

News

Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya is known for her methods for solving partial differential equations.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 8:38 AM IST
google doodle main

Google Doodle today celebrates the 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya. Ladyzhenskaya triumphed over “personal tragedy and obstacles to become one of the most influential thinkers of her generation,” Google says in its blog post. She was born in the rural town of Kologriv on this day in 1922 and found love for algebra after being inspired by her father, a mathematician who descended from Russian nobility. She lost her father at an age of 15, when he was jailed and executed by Soviet authorities who accused him of being an “enemy of the state”.

Her mother and sisters subsequently sold dresses, shoes and soap to make ends meet. Though she graduated from secondary school with excellent grades, Olga was denied admission to Leningrad State University because of her family name. She finally got the chance to attend Moscow State University after years of teaching math to secondary school students. At Moscow State University, she studied under the renowned mathematician Ivan Petrovsky and earned her PhD. Later, she went on to head the head the Laboratory of Mathematical Physics at the Steklov Mathematical Institute. The Google Doodle today draws inspiration from differential equation and the humble beginning of Ladyzhenskaya.

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Also Read

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

When the Soviet Union collapsed, Olga elected to stay in Russia despite the economic pressures that followed. Olga Ladyzhenskaya is an author of more than 250 papers and her methods for solving partial differential equations remain influential even today. In 1990, she became president of the St. Petersburg Mathematical Society after having been its member since 1959. She received the Lomonosov Gold Medal from the Russian Academy of Sciences in 2002.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 8:38 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya
News
Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya
BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans offer up to 750GB monthly data

News

BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans offer up to 750GB monthly data

OnePlus 7 360-degree renders show off pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7 360-degree renders show off pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras

Israel’s first spacecraft to moon clicks a selfie with Earth in the background

News

Israel’s first spacecraft to moon clicks a selfie with Earth in the background

Oppo flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom in the works

News

Oppo flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom in the works

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya

Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya

News

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya
Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English

News

Google launches 'Bolo' to tutor children to read Hindi, English
Google wants you to store your digital driver’s license on Android; working on ‘IdentityCredential’ API

News

Google wants you to store your digital driver’s license on Android; working on ‘IdentityCredential’ API
Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome
Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

News

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने महान गणितज्ञ ओल्गा लेडिजेनस्काया को डूडल बना कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Reliance JioPhone 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी MI9 को लेटेस्ट MIUI 10 अपडेट में मिलेगा 'मून मोड'

Galaxy Fold के बाद अब सैमसंग दो नए फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

Amazon FAB Phones Fest के दूसरे दिन सैमसंग, वनप्लस, शाओमी और वीवो के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं ये शानदार ऑफर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today
News
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today
Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19
Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber

News

Forgetful Indians leave live fish, footwear, sarees in taxis: Uber
Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya

News

Google Doodle marks 97th birthday of Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya
Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report

News

Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report