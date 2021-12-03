Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

Several countries have already started recording cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. To control the spread of the new COVID virus, India has already imposed travel restrictions for international passengers. Meanwhile, several companies including tech giant Google has extended their return to the office by another month. Also Read - Omicron Covid-19 variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights: Check current status

As per a report from CNBC, an email from Google VP Chris Rackow revealed that the company has paused the return to the office and extended work from home until January 10. The tech giant has extended its return to official plans several times since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

To recall, back in August 2021, when the Delta variant hit the world hard, Google announced extended work from home until January.

In the email, Rackow said that full-time employees will need to wait until the new year to have a clear idea of return to the office plans. He further highlighted that post the new year, the company will be able to provide clarity on when US offices can safely return to a “stable, long-term working environment.”

“None of the US locations will adopt the hybrid working mandate on January 10 as planned,” Rackow added in the email. He also said that the company will allow specific locations to decide on timelines for returning to their respective local workforces to the office.

On the other hand, the Cupertino tech giant, Apple is asking employees to return to the office from February 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, several countries including India are making efforts to restrict the entrance of international travelers.

India has announced travel limitations for international travelers, who now need to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing. Passengers will need to undergo a COVID test at the airport despite having a second vaccine certificate.