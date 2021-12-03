comscore Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date
  • Home
  • News
  • Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date
News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Google has paused return to office and extended work from home until January 10. The tech giant has extended its return to official plans several times since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

omicron

Image: Pixabay

Several countries have already started recording cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. To control the spread of the new COVID virus, India has already imposed travel restrictions for international passengers. Meanwhile, several companies including tech giant Google has extended their return to the office by another month. Also Read - Omicron Covid-19 variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights: Check current status

As per a report from CNBC, an email from Google VP Chris Rackow revealed that the company has paused the return to the office and extended work from home until January 10. The tech giant has extended its return to official plans several times since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

To recall, back in August 2021, when the Delta variant hit the world hard, Google announced extended work from home until January.

In the email, Rackow said that full-time employees will need to wait until the new year to have a clear idea of return to the office plans. He further highlighted that post the new year, the company will be able to provide clarity on when US offices can safely return to a “stable, long-term working environment.”

To vote for other categories, click here

“None of the US locations will adopt the hybrid working mandate on January 10 as planned,” Rackow added in the email. He also said that the company will allow specific locations to decide on timelines for returning to their respective local workforces to the office.

On the other hand, the Cupertino tech giant, Apple is asking employees to return to the office from February 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, several countries including India are making efforts to restrict the entrance of international travelers.

India has announced travel limitations for international travelers, who now need to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing. Passengers will need to undergo a COVID test at the airport despite having a second vaccine certificate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Electric Vehicle
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

Wearables

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date
Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

News

Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

हिंदी समाचार

5000mAh बैटरी और 50MP कैमरा वाला नया 5G फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, इतनी होगी कीमत

Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass में फ्री मिल रहे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, देखें पूरी लिस्ट और ऐसे करें क्लैम

Free Fire में सबसे ज्यादा यूज किए जाने वाले धांसू Bundles की लिस्ट, जानें खास बातें

लाखों रुपये में हैं इन iPhones की कीमत, जानिए ऐसा क्या है इनमें खास

जल्द लॉन्च होगी देसी इलेक्ट्रिक क्रूजर बाइक, एक बार चार्ज कर दिल्ली से चले जाएंगे चंडीगढ़

Latest Videos

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022
News
Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?

Electric Vehicle

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon
Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers