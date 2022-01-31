comscore One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works
Like the Aadhaar card number, the One Digital ID will be issued in the form of a unique ID. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

According to a new report coming from The Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed a plan to link multiple digital IDs into one. These IDs include driving licence, passport, PAN, Aadhar, and others. Also Read - How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

Like the Aadhaar card number, the One Digital ID is said to be issued in the form of a unique ID. As per the report, the proposed plan suggests that the umbrella digital identity will “empower” a citizen by “putting her in control of these identities and providing her with the option of choosing which one to use for what purpose.” Also Read - Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI

The report further notes that the Federal Digital Identity will also serve as a one-stop destination to store Central and State-related ID data as well. It is also likely to be used for KYC or eKYC (know your customer) processes. Also Read - Want to change address in Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it online

With the Federal Digital Identity, the government aims to develop a new digital architecture that is “interlinked and interoperable.”

The report states that the proposed plan has been moved under the India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA) 2.0. To recall, IndEA 2.0 was first highlighted to bring together government and private entities with the aim to ease online identification processes.

The proposal is expected to be available in the public domain soon and the Ministry could seek comments by the end of February.

Similar to KYC and eKYC, it is likely that the digital ID number will raise issues with digital security. Of late, we have seen cybercriminals use Aadhaar and KYC to dupe innocent people into stealing their hard-earned money. The government and financial institutions have been warning users against such online scams.

Security researchers state, with the rising dependency on the internet, scammers are leaving no stones unturned to trick internet users. Some of the most common online scams these days are related to KYC and OTP.

  Published Date: January 31, 2022 1:26 PM IST

