Samsung has announced the One UI 5.0 update rollout scheduled for all the supported devices. The new skinned update is based on Android 13 OS and brings plenty of new features. Recently, the update was pushed to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series and now, starting in November, it will be available for the S21 series and the Samsung foldable lineup for this and last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update: Check its top features here

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 is reaching multiple devices by February 2023

Samsung is updating a host of its devices with the One UI 5.0 update. This not only includes flagships but also mid-range, lower-end, and tablet devices. The update is scheduled for the devices in the Korean market. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here’s the full list of devices receiving the latest update. Also Read - Google unveils Android 13 Go Edition for budget smartphones: Check details

October 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Utra

November 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7+

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy Jump

Samsung Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung Galaxy Buddy 2

Samsung Wide 6

Samsung Wide 5

Samsung Galaxy Buddy

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5

February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Apart from these devices, there will be more devices added to the list later next year. Also, global devices including Indian models will also soon receive the update.

One UI 5 stable update is based on the Android 13 OS. It brings several new features such as a better Material You design, multi-user support, a custom call screen, an improved pro mode for the camera, and more. It also has the text recognition feature in the gallery app now, similar to what we see in iOS and Google’s Pixel devices.