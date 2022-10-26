Samsung has announced the One UI 5.0 update rollout scheduled for all the supported devices. The new skinned update is based on Android 13 OS and brings plenty of new features. Recently, the update was pushed to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series and now, starting in November, it will be available for the S21 series and the Samsung foldable lineup for this and last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update: Check its top features here
Samsung’s One UI 5.0 is reaching multiple devices by February 2023
Samsung is updating a host of its devices with the One UI 5.0 update. This not only includes flagships but also mid-range, lower-end, and tablet devices. The update is scheduled for the devices in the Korean market. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here’s the full list of devices receiving the latest update. Also Read - Google unveils Android 13 Go Edition for budget smartphones: Check details
October 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Utra
November 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7+
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy Jump
Samsung Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
Samsung Galaxy Buddy 2
Samsung Wide 6
Samsung Wide 5
Samsung Galaxy Buddy
Samsung Galaxy A23
Samsung Galaxy A13
Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5
February 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
Apart from these devices, there will be more devices added to the list later next year. Also, global devices including Indian models will also soon receive the update.
One UI 5 stable update is based on the Android 13 OS. It brings several new features such as a better Material You design, multi-user support, a custom call screen, an improved pro mode for the camera, and more. It also has the text recognition feature in the gallery app now, similar to what we see in iOS and Google’s Pixel devices.