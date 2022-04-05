comscore OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver first sale in India today: Check out deals, offers, price
OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver to go on sale for the first time in India

oneplus-10-pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is available for sale for the first time in India, i.e., on April 5, alongside Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Radiant Silver. The sale will begin via the OnePlus store and Flipkart at 12 pm. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched with powerful features, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Here’s how the Royal family will issue NFTs this summer?

However, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature was unveiled with a 200mAh battery which is said to provide up to 30 hours of backup at 50 percent charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver is launched with Dolby Atmos technology. Also Read - Poco X4 Pro 5G first sale today: Check out how to grab the best deals

OnePlus 10 Pro in Emerald Green

Price, offers, sale

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two variants. Its base 8GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 66,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs Rs 71,999. It comes in two different color options – Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Also Read - CCI orders probe in Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices

As an offer, you will get an instant discount of Rs 4,500 on buying the phone through an SBI credit card. This offer is available on the official website. The smartphone will be available for sale today, i.e., April 5 at 12 pm IST.

Additionally, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are available at Rs 1,999, down from its original price of Rs 2,200. The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver is priced at Rs 9,990, down from its actual price of Rs 11,999 on the OnePlus store.

Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 1,440×3,216 pixels resolution. The display supports an sRGB color gamut and has 10-bit color depth, and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Talking about the camera features, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video chats.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 11:09 AM IST

