comscore OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro finally coming to the Indian market on March 31, the phone features a triple camera setup, Snapdgraon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro, the current flagship from the Chinese brand has finally got an official launch date. OnePlus in the official Twitter handle confirmed the new flagship’s launch on March 31. The OEM will also showcase OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 alongside. Also Read - OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date, timing

OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST. As mentioned OnePlus will launch its new audio products alongside the smartphone next week. The virtual event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page and official YouTube channel. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, features

Similar to previous models, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be Amazon exclusive in India. The Indian variant is speculated to carry similar hardware and features to the Chinese version except for the software. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022: Here’s everything you should know

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and upto 1300 nits of peak brightness. The Indian model is expected to boot up Android 12 based OxygenOS.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. For optics, the phone houses a triple camera system comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The triple-camera setup has been co-developed with Hasselblad.

As for backup, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery 80W of fast charging, and 50W of wireless fast charging. The phone was introduced in two colour variants- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 6:47 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

Telecom

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

Top Android wallpaper apps that you can download now

Photo Gallery

Top Android wallpaper apps that you can download now

Best Android wallpaper apps: Tapet, Litwallz, Zedge and more

Photo Gallery

Best Android wallpaper apps: Tapet, Litwallz, Zedge and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

News

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

हिंदी समाचार

Okinawa Okhi 90 भारत में लॉन्च, 90kmph तक टॉप स्पीड के साथ मिल रही 160km रेंज

OnePlus 10 Pro की भारत में लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, 31 मार्च को इन स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

फ्री फायर मैक्स के ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड और कैरेक्टर बंडल, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

IPL 2022: Disney Plus Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन के बिना Online यूं देखें लाइव आईपीएल मैच

5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme C31, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now
Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

Telecom

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers