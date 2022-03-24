OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

OnePlus 10 Pro, the current flagship from the Chinese brand has finally got an official launch date. OnePlus in the official Twitter handle confirmed the new flagship’s launch on March 31. The OEM will also showcase OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 alongside. Also Read - OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date, timing

OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST. As mentioned OnePlus will launch its new audio products alongside the smartphone next week. The virtual event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page and official YouTube channel. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, features

Similar to previous models, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be Amazon exclusive in India. The Indian variant is speculated to carry similar hardware and features to the Chinese version except for the software. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022: Here’s everything you should know

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and upto 1300 nits of peak brightness. The Indian model is expected to boot up Android 12 based OxygenOS.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. For optics, the phone houses a triple camera system comprising of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The triple-camera setup has been co-developed with Hasselblad.

As for backup, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery 80W of fast charging, and 50W of wireless fast charging. The phone was introduced in two colour variants- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.