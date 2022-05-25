Launched in March this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently receiving May 2022 security as a part of OxygenOS A.14. As always, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner. The new update comes with several fixes for issues with music playback in Bluetooth-connected cars and audio recording. The update has also addressed the issue of overexposed HDR photos. Here’s a detailed changelog as to what is new in this update. Also Read - OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update: Check details
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G receives OxygenOS A.14 update: What’s new?
Here’s the full changelog of the update: Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more
- System
- Improved system stability.
- Fixed an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit.
- Fixed a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.
- Updated Android security patch to 2022.05
- Camera
- Fixed an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.
- Network
- Optimized the phone call stability.
How to install the update on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
To get the update, all you need to do is go to Settings> System Updates and tap on the download and install option. If you haven’t received it yet, you will need to wait it out. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to launch in India on May 19: Check expected price, specs
As per the official statement, “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.”
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India
OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB variant. While the 12GB/256B storage model is priced at Rs 71,999. The smartphone is launched in Volcanic Black, and Emerald Forest colour variants.
The highlights of the smartphone includes a 120Hz AMOLED display that comes with LTPO 2.0 panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and support for 80W fast charging technology. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS-based Android 12 OS.