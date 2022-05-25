Launched in March this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently receiving May 2022 security as a part of OxygenOS A.14. As always, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner. The new update comes with several fixes for issues with music playback in Bluetooth-connected cars and audio recording. The update has also addressed the issue of overexposed HDR photos. Here’s a detailed changelog as to what is new in this update. Also Read - OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G receives OxygenOS A.14 update: What’s new?

Here's the full changelog of the update:

System Improved system stability. Fixed an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit. Fixed a noise issue that might occur when you record audio. Updated Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera Fixed an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network Optimized the phone call stability.



How to install the update on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

To get the update, all you need to do is go to Settings> System Updates and tap on the download and install option. If you haven't received it yet, you will need to wait it out.

As per the official statement, “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.”

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB variant. While the 12GB/256B storage model is priced at Rs 71,999. The smartphone is launched in Volcanic Black, and Emerald Forest colour variants.

The highlights of the smartphone includes a 120Hz AMOLED display that comes with LTPO 2.0 panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and support for 80W fast charging technology. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS-based Android 12 OS.