comscore OnePlus 10 Pro 5G receieved OxygenOS A.14 update: Here's what's new
  • Home
  • News
  • Oneplus 10 Pro Oxygenos Software Update Hdr May Security Patch Bug Issues Music Bluetooth
News

OnePlus 10 Pro starts receiving new software update with May security patch, bug issues and more

News

The new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OxygenOS A.14 update comes with several bug fixes and May 2022 security patch.

Oneplus-10-Pro-4

Launched in March this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently receiving May 2022 security as a part of OxygenOS A.14. As always, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner. The new update comes with several fixes for issues with music playback in Bluetooth-connected cars and audio recording. The update has also addressed the issue of overexposed HDR photos. Here’s a detailed changelog as to what is new in this update. Also Read - OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G receives OxygenOS A.14 update: What’s new?

Here’s the full changelog of the update: Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

  • System
    • Improved system stability.
    • Fixed an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit.
    • Fixed a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.
    • Updated Android security patch to 2022.05
  • Camera
    • Fixed an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.
  • Network
    • Optimized the phone call stability.

How to install the update on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

To get the update, all you need to do is go to Settings> System Updates and tap on the download and install option. If you haven’t received it yet, you will need to wait it out. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to launch in India on May 19: Check expected price, specs

As per the official statement, “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.”

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB variant. While the 12GB/256B storage model is priced at Rs 71,999. The smartphone is launched in Volcanic Black, and Emerald Forest colour variants.

The highlights of the smartphone includes a 120Hz AMOLED display that comes with LTPO 2.0 panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and support for 80W fast charging technology. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS-based Android 12 OS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 12:47 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
News
OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

News

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

Apple confirms full WWDC 2022 schedule and keynote for June 6: Check details

News

Apple confirms full WWDC 2022 schedule and keynote for June 6: Check details

RBI Governor issues crypto warning: Here s what he said

News

RBI Governor issues crypto warning: Here s what he said

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram down: Twitter flooded with memes

OnePlus rolls out new software update for OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature

SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

Instagram's new look

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Volkswagen लाएगी Polo जैसी इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 400 किलोमीटर

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 25 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें Pets, Emotes और Gun Skins

Terra क्रैश के बाद RBI गवर्नर ने कही ये बड़ी बात, Crypto की असली कीमत को बताया शून्य

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: जानें लॉन्च डेट और भूतों वाले धांसू फीचर्स की लिस्ट

Apple WWDC 2022 की डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

News

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999