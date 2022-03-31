OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

OnePlus is unveiling its OnePlus 10 Pro today in India. The tech giant has announced to launch its upcoming smartphone via virtual event. The company has already unveiled OnePlus 10 Pro in China and the global market. The smartphone will feature flagship features, including a Hasselblad camera system and a smooth AMOLED display. Also Read - Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first

How to watch a live stream

The launch event of the OnePlus 10 Pro will start at 7:30 pm Indian time. The company will launch the 10 Pro alongside Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2. To recall, the device has already been launched in the international market and is set to hit India on March 31, 2022. Also Read - Samsung launches new 2022 Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Price

As per leaks, the device will be available in India in two memory variants in which the base variant will cost Rs 66,999, and the improved variant will cost Rs 71,999. Additionally, there might be cashback offers with credit and debit cards from major banks. Ahead of the official launch, the E-commerce site Amazon listed the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro with a 2nd generation Hasselblad camera with a OnePlus billion color solution on its platform. In addition, Amazon also revealed that there would be a 150-degree ultra-wide camera in the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per reports, the smartphone will go on the first sale on April 5, 2022, and the phone will be launched in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color variants.

Note that the original price of the smartphone may be different from the price mentioned here as it is a leak and not an actual announcement from the company.

Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display with 1440×3216 pixels. There is also an Always On Display with the phone, and the display’s brightness is 1300 nits. For protection, the company has given Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage.

Talking about the camera features, The OnePlus phone has three rear cameras housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with an aperture of f / 1.8. Along with this, there is also support for optical image stabilization (OIS). The second lens is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor ultra-wide, and the third lens is an 8-megapixel telephoto with support for OIS. A 32-megapixel camera has been given on the front.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The in-display fingerprint sensor will be available on the phone. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charging. In addition, there is Dolby Atmos supported by the speaker.