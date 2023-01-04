comscore OnePlus smartphones compatible with 5G network in India: How to activate
News

OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

News

Jio 5G has been rolled out in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and more.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 11 5G in China today i.e. January 4.
  • Here's how you can activate the 5G network in your 5G-enabled smartphones.
  • Notably, telecoms in India have not yet rolled out 5G plans, hence it is free to use as of now.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, has rolled out 5G for all 16 smartphones launched since 2020 in India. According to the company, all smartphones launched after the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord series are now compatible with 5G networks from Airtel, Jio and BSNL in India. Also Read - OnePlus 11 to launch today: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

Notably, these OnePlus owners need to be present in the 5G network area only. Airtel 5G is available Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Pune. Jio 5G has been rolled out in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi and more places in India. Also Read - OnePlus 11 live images reveal design: Check pictures

Airtel 5G, Jio 5G compatible OnePlus smartphones

Here is the full list of OnePlus phones that can run Jio and Airtel 5G services in India: Also Read - OnePlus 10T down to Rs 44,999, plus has bank and exchange offers

-OnePlus 8
-OnePlus 8 Pro
-OnePlus 8T
-OnePlus 9
-OnePlus 9 Pro
-OnePlus 9R
-OnePlus 9RT
-OnePlus 10 Pro
-OnePlus 10R
-OnePlus 10T
-OnePlus Nord
-OnePlus Nord 2
-OnePlus Nord 2T
-OnePlus Nord CE
-OnePlus Nord CE 2
-OnePlus CE 2 Lite

How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can activate 5G on your 5G smartphone. Notably, telecoms have not yet rolled out 5G plans, hence it is free to use as of now.

  1. Go to the “Settings” app on your smartphone
  2. Select “Mobile network”
  3. Select the SIM you want to check the 5G network for
  4. Tap on the “Preferred network type” option
  5. Now tap and select the 5G network type
  6. If the 5G network is available in your region, you will see the 5G symbol in a couple of minutes on the status bar

For the unversed, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 11 5G in China today. The smartphone is confirmed to debut in India on February 7. The highlights of the OnePlus 11 5G include an alert slider, a Hasselblad triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 10:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2023 10:31 AM IST
