OnePlus recently released its OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline for its supported devices. The list also included the timeline for phones for Q4 of this year. The first phone in Q4, the OnePlus 10T, is now receiving OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update in India. The update brings all the OxygenOS 13 features and the goodies of Android 13 OS to the device. Also Read - OxygenOS 13 beta update rollout schedule is here: Full list of phones

OxygenOS 13 is here for the OnePlus 10T models in India

OnePlus has confirmed on its community forum that the OnePlus 10T in India is getting the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update. The update is based on the Android 13 OS, so features of both the skinned OnePlus UI and Android 13 will come to your 10T. Also Read - Vivo announces Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13: Check when your phone will get the update

Do note that this is a beta update, which means those who registered for the same will receive the update. If you haven’t you can read our previous story on the full list of devices getting the update and how you can prepare for it. Also Read - One UI 5.0 update roll out schedule released for a host of Samsung devices

Also, since it is a beta update, it is bound to have bugs, so if you notice some issues while on the new update, don’t get stunned.

The OxygenOS 13 brings a new Aquamorphic design offering rounded corners for the apps. It also brings a card-style layout and has Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. Owing to this, there will be natural animation and the overall interface will be optimized. Additionally, there’s the HyperBoost GPA 4.0 feature to balance performance and power consumption.

OxygenOS 13 also has a pixelation feature for screenshots taken of chats. The feature will automatically blur the profile picture and display name in the screenshot, helping with privacy.

OnePlus 10T is the newest premium smartphone by the brand. The smartphone features a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It has a 50MP triple-rear camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.