OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

OnePlus 11 will come with a huge rear camera hump placed like a semi-circle. The bump has a glossy finish while the back panel seems to have a OnePlus 10 Pro-like finish.

  • The phone will be among the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones.
OnePlus 11 is coming soon. The company confirmed the phone while teasing that it will be among the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones that will dominate the flagship phone market in 2023. Now, OnLeaks has collaborated with GadgetGang to showcase the ‘official’ image of the OnePlus 11. As per image, the smartphone will come with a huge rear camera hump placed like a semi-circle. The bump has a glossy finish while the back panel seems to have a OnePlus 10 Pro-like finish. One can also see the Hasselblad branding at the back and the presence of an alert slider on the left edge, along with the power button. Furthermore, the render confirms that OnePlus 11 will be available in Matte Black and Glossy Green colour options. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launch: New leak suggests more about what next flagship could looks like

OnePlus 11 specifications

For now, rumours have suggested the specifications of the OnePlus 11. Apart from the company’s confirmation that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we also know that the OnePlus 11 would pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor underneath, and have a punch-hole with a 16-megapixel camera inside it.

The cameras on the back, on the other hand, could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. There will be Hasselblad features on the cameras. The OnePlus 11 may come with a 5000mAh battery with 100W wired charging through a USB-C port.

The OnePlus 11 will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Hasselblad cameras, and Dolby Atmos, speakers. Expect 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector among other connectivity choices.

OnePlus is likely to announce the OnePlus 11 in China early next year followed by international market and its price in India is expected to be Rs. 43,490.

  Published Date: December 6, 2022 9:26 AM IST
