OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here
News

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

News

The OnePlus 11 will be launched in the premium segment and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Highlights

  • OnePlus has scheduled to launch the OnePlus 11 in February 2023.
  • The OnePlus 11 will be launched in the premium segment.
  • It will boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box.
OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

OnePlus has scheduled to launch the OnePlus 11 in February 2023. The OnePlus 11 will be launched in the premium segment and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will bring back the alert slider. The phone will also use a camera powered by and fine-tuned using Hasselblad technologies. Alongside the standard model, the company may also unveil the OnePlus 10R. Also Read - OnePlus 11 showed off by company ahead of February launch

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 11 price in India is tipped to be between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 segment. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R will replace the OnePlus 10T with a price jump of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. One can expect the phone to cost around Rs 48,000 and Rs 52,000. Also Read - OnePlus 11 complete specifications revealed via TENAA listing

OnePlus 11 specifications

The cameras on the OnePlus 11 will be tuned by Hasselblad, much like previous generations of the company’s flagship phones. The company has not revealed the specifications of these camera sensors, but rumours are rife there may be a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel tertiary telephoto sensor. There may also be a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a punch-hole.

The rest of the specifications, according to reports, suggest the OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also supports HDR10+ technology and embed an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You may get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 on the phone, which may be fuelled by a 4870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology.

OnePlus’ image shows the OnePlus 11 will come in two colours: black and green. Their official name is not confirmed yet though. The image also confirms the upcoming flagship phone will have the comapny’s signature alert slider to put the phone on silent and vibrate mode. The interesting change is the camera design of the phone.

  • Published Date: December 25, 2022 11:18 AM IST
