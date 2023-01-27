OnePlus 11 to launch in India on February 7: Check expected price, specs and more here

OnePlus is hosting its Cloud 11 launch event on February 7 in India. Alongside the much-awaited smartphone 'OnePlus 11' the smartphone maker is also preparing to unveil new audio product on the same date. The OnePlus 11 5G is the latest flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. According to Pricebaba, the OnePlus 11 will launch at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For those who are unaware, the OnePlus 11 is already official in China and the company may launch the same model in India.

OnePlus 11 specifications:

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Quad-HD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It is a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with LTPO 3.0 support. It has up to 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and Dolby Vision certification.

It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and 525 PPI pixel density. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

As for the cameras, the device has a triple rear camera system branded by Hasselblad. This time around, OnePlus has gone with a circular camera island as opposed to the squarish camera island of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The rear camera system is led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens with OIS support. It is assisted by a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens (2x optical zoom) and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest. It has 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a bionic vibration motor for haptic feedback.

It also comes with a new-gen cooling system for dissipating heat produced while gaming. OnePlus claims that the phone has scored 1,353,547 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and for music. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.