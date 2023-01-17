comscore OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May
The OnePlus 11R may come with LPDDR5 RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, along with UFS 3.1 storage of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

  • OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its next flagship phone.
  • It is expected to come with an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
  • OnePlus 11R will come with a 6.67-inch display.
OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 in India. But there is a new rumour that OnePlus might also launch a second phone called the OnePlus 11R. A new report has claimed that the production for the model has already started in India, and it is said rumored to make its debut in the country in April or May. Also Read - How to use Personalized Spatial Audio on iPhone with AirPods

A report from Pricebaba shows screenshots of what looks like the Device Info HW app installed on the OnePlus 11R. The screenshots show details of the phone available on the app. The report suggests that these screenshots belong to a prototype device with the model number CPH2487. One of the screenshots shows the About device section of the OnePlus 11R, showing some key specifications. Also Read - Realme 9 now supports Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta in India

OnePlus 11R specifications

The OnePlus 11R is expected to come with an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Since this processor has been used on phones such as Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Honor 80 Pro, Honor 80 GT, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, we know that it will feature an underclocked version of the prime Cortex-X2 core running at 3.0GHz speed, as compared to the clock speed of 3.2GHz of the standard processor. Moreover, the three Cortex-A710 Gold cores are clocked at 2.5GHz instead of 2.75GHz. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite subscription expected to launch in India soon

The screenshots further reveal that the OnePlus 11R will come with a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels. On the back of the phone, there could be a Sony IMX890 and a Sony IMX766 sensor on the primary camera, according to the screenshot. Only of these sensors will be used in the camera, but it is unclear which. The camera will have a 50-megapixel resolution with support for optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for either depth-sensing or macro photography. There may also be a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The OnePlus 11R may come with LPDDR5 RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, along with UFS 3.1 storage of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Powering the phone may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

  Published Date: January 17, 2023 9:31 AM IST
How to use Spatial Audio on iPhone using AirPods
Realme 9 5G gets Android 13 beta in India

Amazon Prime Lite expected to launch in India at Rs 999 per year

Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 under Rs 50K is a good deal

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

