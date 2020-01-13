OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap

CES 2020 is over but the news continues to flow. Kodak, which unveiled its Android TVs at the event, plans to launch them here next month. We also saw details about the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 while OnePlus unveiled its 120Hz OLED display. Samsung announced pre-order of Galaxy Note 10 Lite while possible name of company’s next foldable smartphone appeared online.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch is set for mid-February

Xiaomi might beat Samsung to launch the first flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The Chinese smartphone is now tipped to unveil Mi 10 series globally during mid-February. There is no word yet on specific date but the launch could be around the same time as Galaxy S20, which arrives on February 11. The device will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2020 for the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking starts next week

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale starting January 23 via Flipkart. Now, we have details about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as well. The lighter version of Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-booking starting next week. The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone will reportedly be available for Rs 39,900.

Samsung Galaxy Fold could be called ‘Galaxy Z Flip’

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 series globally on February 11. At the event, the Korean company is also expected to reveal its second foldable smartphone. The clamshell device has been rumored to be called Galaxy Fold 2 at first. A rumor laster claimed that it will debut as Galaxy Bloom. A new leak claims that the smartphone might actually be called Galaxy Z Flip. This is one of the most believable names for the foldable device.

OnePlus debuts 120Hz display for OnePlus 8 series

At its Screen technology event in China, OnePlus revealed its 120Hz display technology for next flagship. OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to come equipped with this display while OnePlus 8 might stick with existing 90Hz Fluid Display. The display has 4096 levels of brightness and even supports MEMC. OnePlus claims it has reduced the delay between touch input and response from the display. While the 90Hz display on OnePlus 7T Pro was impressive, this could be even better.

Airtel adds Rs 179 Prepaid Plan with Life Insurance

Did you think we would not include a telecom plan in this list. Airtel has quietly introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 179. The interesting part of this plan being that it offers life insurance. Yes, you read that right. The prepaid plan with 28 days of validity also offers life insurance.