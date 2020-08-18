OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord

OnePlus recently launched the Nord, a mid-range smartphone with fairly impressive specifications for the price. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer could soon launch an even cheaper smartphone. A few weeks ago, a Nord with the Snapdragon 690 5G processor was spotted on Geekbench. Now, an 18W OnePlus charger has appeared on the TÜV Rheinland verification website. This could be the charger shipped with the cheaper OnePlus Nord Lite. Also Read - OnePlus, LG allegedly blocked by Google to pre-load Fortnite launcher on their phones

OnePlus has only introduced two types of fast charge systems to date – the 20W (5V, 4A) Dash Charge, and the 30W (5V, 6A) Warp Charge 30/ 30T. The new 18W charger will slot in below these two existing systems. The current OnePlus Nord supports Warp Charge 30T. Subsequently, the phone can be charged from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes with the screen off.

OnePlus has hinted at the introduction of cheaper smartphones in the future. In fact, the company’s Co-Founder Carl Pei has confirmed that a Nord branded smartphone will launch in the USA soon. This is expected to be cheaper than the current version and is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 690 SoC. The Snapdragon 690 is Qualcomm’s most affordable 5G chipset yet. Recently, XDA developers found a reference to the Snapdragon 690 chipset in OxygenOS 10.5 for the Nord. The publication also found references to two OnePlus smartphones, codenamed ‘Billie 1’, and ‘Billie 2’.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone also has a 6.44-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. On the imaging front, the Nord features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. The phone also has two selfie cameras – a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.45 and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

