comscore OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 18W power bank to launch with OnePlus 8T, could cost less than Rs 1,500
News

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch with OnePlus 8T, could cost less than Rs 1,500

News

OnePlus may launch the 18W power bank along with the OnePlus 8T tomorrow. The power bank seems similar to the ones from Oppo.

  • Published: October 13, 2020 1:17 PM IST
oneplus-power-bank

Ishan Agarwal

It is only a day before OnePlus reveals the OnePlus 8T flagship for our markets. There’s a lot of teasing about its high-end features and specifications, especially over the OnePlus 8, on social media. However, the 8T isn’t the only new product coming out at the moment. A special edition of the Nord is launching along with a wireless pair of earbuds. Today, a leak reveals OnePlus is launching a new power bank too at this event. Also Read - OnePlus Power Bank जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम बजट में मिलेगी 10000mAh की बैटरी

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the press images and specifications of the upcoming power bank from Oneplus. Unlike the OnePlus 8T, this one does not have lofty features and specs. This will be a simple power bank that can offer at most 18W fast charging. Currently, all the OnePlus phones on sale support higher speeds of Warp Charge. Hence, the power bank won’t be able to charge your OnePlus device at its full speeds. Also Read - Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, leaves company to start his own venture

Rest of the specifications on the power bank are pretty simple. OnePlus will be offering two USB-A ports along with a USB-C port. The USB-C port can be used to both charge up the power bank and charge other devices as well. Agarwal says the power bank will be lightweight and will come in green as well as black colors. The black variant gets carbon fiber textures with the Never Settle logo. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start get Oxygen OS 11 update with Android 11

Most importantly, prices for the powerbank are expected to be in the territory of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. That’s on par with the powerbanks from Oppo, Realme, and a few other manufacturers. However, the Mi and Redmi branded power banks from Xiaomi undercut the OnePlus power bank by a huge margin.

OnePlus power bank and more accessories expected on October 14

The OnePlus power bank is one of the many accessories expected at the October 14 launch event. Rumors have it that OnePlus may also announce the much-awaited smartwatch at the event. The OnePlus Watch, as it is expected to be called, could sit in the same league as the affordable variants of the Apple Watch. Given that OnePlus shares components with Oppo for its product designs, the OnePlus Watch could be based on Oppo Watch.

OnePlus Nord special edition Sandstone Gray color to launch on October 14

Also Read

OnePlus Nord special edition Sandstone Gray color to launch on October 14

OnePlus is also releasing a special edition variant of the Nord. It will feature a Sandstone gradient at the back with a charcoal color. OnePlus is also teasing a new pair of wireless earbuds rumored to be cheaper than the OnePlus Buds.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 13, 2020 1:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch
News
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch
Yahoo Groups to shut down from December 15

News

Yahoo Groups to shut down from December 15

Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming

News

Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming

Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

Deals

Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

Yahoo Groups to shut down from December 15

Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming

New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

News

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

News

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch
New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

News

New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details
OnePlus 8 series starts getting Oxygen OS 11 with Android 11

News

OnePlus 8 series starts getting Oxygen OS 11 with Android 11
OnePlus Nord special edition to launch on October 14

News

OnePlus Nord special edition to launch on October 14

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Q2 सीरीज में लॉन्च हुए तीन नए स्मार्टफोन, बेहद कम कीमत पर मिल रहा 5G सपोर्ट

Oppo A53s और A73 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट

OnePlus Power Bank जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम बजट में मिलेगी 10000mAh की बैटरी

Oppo 19 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च करेगी दो Smart TV, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Apple Event Today: यहां देखें iPhone 12 सीरीज के लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review

News

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500
News
OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

News

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch
Yahoo Groups to shut down from December 15

News

Yahoo Groups to shut down from December 15
Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming

News

Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four 5G iPhones coming
New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

News

New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers