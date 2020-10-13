OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

It is only a day before OnePlus reveals the OnePlus 8T flagship for our markets. There’s a lot of teasing about its high-end features and specifications, especially over the OnePlus 8, on social media. However, the 8T isn’t the only new product coming out at the moment. A special edition of the Nord is launching along with a wireless pair of earbuds. Today, a leak reveals OnePlus is launching a new power bank too at this event. Also Read - OnePlus Power Bank जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम बजट में मिलेगी 10000mAh की बैटरी

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the press images and specifications of the upcoming power bank from Oneplus. Unlike the OnePlus 8T, this one does not have lofty features and specs. This will be a simple power bank that can offer at most 18W fast charging. Currently, all the OnePlus phones on sale support higher speeds of Warp Charge. Hence, the power bank won’t be able to charge your OnePlus device at its full speeds. Also Read - Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, leaves company to start his own venture

Rest of the specifications on the power bank are pretty simple. OnePlus will be offering two USB-A ports along with a USB-C port. The USB-C port can be used to both charge up the power bank and charge other devices as well. Agarwal says the power bank will be lightweight and will come in green as well as black colors. The black variant gets carbon fiber textures with the Never Settle logo. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start get Oxygen OS 11 update with Android 11

OnePlus Power Bank 10,000mAH -18W Fast Charging

-3 Ports

-2 USB-A Out Ports

-1 USB-C Input/Output Port

-Lightweight

-Black & Green Color Options

-INR ₹1,200-1,400 Uh not much, just kind of a budget product. Thoughts?#OnePlus #OnePlus8T #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/1YuZclUspY — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 12, 2020

Most importantly, prices for the powerbank are expected to be in the territory of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. That’s on par with the powerbanks from Oppo, Realme, and a few other manufacturers. However, the Mi and Redmi branded power banks from Xiaomi undercut the OnePlus power bank by a huge margin.

OnePlus power bank and more accessories expected on October 14

The OnePlus power bank is one of the many accessories expected at the October 14 launch event. Rumors have it that OnePlus may also announce the much-awaited smartwatch at the event. The OnePlus Watch, as it is expected to be called, could sit in the same league as the affordable variants of the Apple Watch. Given that OnePlus shares components with Oppo for its product designs, the OnePlus Watch could be based on Oppo Watch.

OnePlus is also releasing a special edition variant of the Nord. It will feature a Sandstone gradient at the back with a charcoal color. OnePlus is also teasing a new pair of wireless earbuds rumored to be cheaper than the OnePlus Buds.