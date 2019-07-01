OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

OnePlus has started pushing out OxygenOS 9.0.4 update to its older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The company notes that the OxygenOS 9.0.4 is an incremental update for both the devices. It carries the latest Android security patch for June 2019 along with general bug fixes and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS 9.0.4 update roll out for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T started yesterday, and it will be available for everyone in coming days. The official OnePlus forum noted that the the OTA update will have a staged rollout. The broader rollout should happen in a few days. In case you want to check it manually, you can look for System updates in phone’s settings.

“This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days (sometimes a couple of weeks or more) after making sure there are no critical bugs, so using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices,” noted the OnePlus forum.

In May, the company officially released stable Android 9 Pie update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. It brought a number of new features in addition to Android 9 Pie. The update carried April 2019 Android security patch. Other new features included the new Gaming Mode 3.0 with support for displaying text content present in the heads-up style notifications and notification for calls from third-party apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and more.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Fortunately for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, the Android 9 Pie marked the third major OS upgrade for for the devices since these were launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

Features OnePlus 3 OnePlus 3T Price 27999 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.35GHz Processor OS Android Marshmallow 6.1 (OxygenOS) Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oxygen OS Display Optic AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.5-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection-5.5-inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64GB, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM 64GB ; 6GB LPDDR4 RAM Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, EIS 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0, fixed focus, 1080p video 16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF Battery 3000 mAh battery with Dash Charge 3400 mAh battery, Dash Charge (5V, 4A)

