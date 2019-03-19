OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

Day of waiting for the Android 9 Pie-based update for OnePlus 3 and 3T may be numbered. According to new information on the internet, it looks like the company is all set to launch Android 9 Pie-based HydrogenOS in coming days. This update came days after the company stated that it had submitted the Android 9 Pie-based beta for OxygenOS to Google for CTS “Compatibility Test Suite”. As part of this new update, the company stated that it found some errors in the Beta version during the CTS process.

OnePlus staff member David Y added that the OxygenOS software development team is already working on fixing the issues that were discovered during the CTS process. One the problem is fixed, the company will again submit the new build for CTS process. However, CTS is only mandatory for OxygenOS as it comes with Google Services. Due to this, HydrogenOS does not really need to pass the CTS process. This means that HydrogenOS build based on Android 9 Pie for OnePlus 3 and 3T is almost ready for the prime time.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

As part of the announcement on OnePlus forums, David added that the company”may release” the HydrogenOS of the Android 9 Pie update to users “early this week”. For people who may not be aware, HydrogenOS is a separate version of OxygenOS that does not come with Google services. This version is shipped on all the devices that the company sells in the Chinese market as Google services are blocked there.

Both HydrogenOS and OxygenOS are based on the same code base with changes to the top software layer. In addition to the lack of Google services, HydrogenOS also comes with some China-centric apps and a different user interface. This update comes almost a month after OnePlus reassured that it was still working on launching the Android 9 Pie-based update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T users. As previously reported, Android 9 Pie will be the third major Android version upgrade for OnePlus 3 and 3T users.