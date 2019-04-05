comscore
OnePlus 3 and 3T get Android 9 Pie Public Beta in China; may soon roll out in Global market

Android 9 Pie-based update will be the third major Android version upgrade for OnePlus 3 and 3T.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 4:38 PM IST
Android P is coming to OnePlus 3 and 3T 805px

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has finally rolled out the much awaited Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices in China. However, this version is not the stable version and instead, OnePlus is rolling out the beta version of the update to device owners. The company may tweak the update based on the feedback from the users. The beta update for Android 9 Pie-based Hydrogen OS comes about a week after initial reports of the update hit the internet. As previously reported, the company has already been working on the update since some time with a closed beta program.

According to a report by AllAboutOnePlus, the public Beta for the Android 9 Pie has started rolling out. The company shared the details about the roll out along with the detailed changelog for the update in a dedicated post on OnePlus China forums. The changelog revealed that the update also comes with the April 2019 Android security patch. Other changes include Android 9 Pie update, the new OnePlus UI, improved “Do not Disturb” mode, and “Gaming Mode 3.0”.

Since the beta version is rolling out in China, it is obvious that we are talking about the Android 9 Pie-based Beta for Hydrogen OS. Roll out of HydrogenOS 9 also means that the update for OxygenOS-based OnePlus 3 and 3T devices is not far off. The rollout for both usually happens with a gap of some days. Similar to other Beta rollouts, the announcement post asked users to submit feedback for the update along with any bugs that users may encounter.

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

As previously noted Android 9 Pie-based update will be the third major Android version upgrade for OnePlus 3 and 3T. This is because OnePlus launched the device with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box back in 2016. In the last two years, OnePlus has managed to upgrade the device to Android 7 Nougat and Android 8.0 Oreo. Android 9 Pie is likely to be the last version upgrade for the device in the official capacity.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 4:38 PM IST

