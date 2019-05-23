comscore
  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.2 stable update rolling out
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.2 stable update rolling out

Beyond the usual Android 9 Pie goodies, OnePlus has also added the new Android 9 Pie-based UI that it introduced last year to OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. The update also comes with April 2019 Android security patch.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 9:30 AM IST
OnePlus has finally released the long-awaited Android 9 Pie update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. The company announced the rollout in an official post on its OnePlus forums months after rolling out the second Community Beta. The rollout of this update comes almost about a year after OnePlus confirmed that it will roll out the Android 9 Pie update for its users. The update also comes about a week after the company launched its latest 2019 flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 7 series that includes the premium OnePlus 7 Pro and the regular OnePlus 7.

Taking a look at the changelog, there are a number of new features that come with this update under OxygenOS 9.0.2 version in addition to Android 9 Pie. According to OnePlus, beyond the usual Android 9 Pie goodies, the company has also added the new Android 9 Pie-based UI that the company introduced last year. The update also comes with April 2019 Android security patch. Other new features include the new Gaming Mode 3.0 with support for displaying text content present in the heads-up style notifications and notification for calls from third-party apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and more.

Digging further into details of the new update, the company has also deeply integrated Google Duo in the operating system as it has done with other OnePlus devices in the market. Beyond this, OnePlus has also added Google Lens integration in its native camera app. Other than this, the update also brings some “general bug fixes” along with improvements to the operating system. Android 9 Pie marks the third major OS upgrade for OnePlus 3 users which is rare in the Android side of the world. For context, the device came with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Android 9 Pie-based Community Beta 2 with bug fixes

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Android 9 Pie-based Community Beta 2 with bug fixes

The announcement blog post also noted that the new update is rolling out in a staged manner, which means that it will only reach a very small section of users. After OnePlus has confirmed that this update does not come with any hidden bugs, the update will reach a larger set of people. The company even mentioned that changing your location using a VPN may not help as the rollout is not region based.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 9:30 AM IST

