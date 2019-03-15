comscore
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

It looks like the first Android 9 Pie beta for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices may just be around the corner.

  Published: March 15, 2019 1:11 PM IST
China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has time and again maintained that it is working on Android 9 Pie update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The company has already updated the rest of its supported devices including OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T to Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.

The company initially confirmed that it will launch Android 9 Pie update of the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices weeks after Google initially launched Android 9 Pie update last year. Since then the company has not provided many updates regarding the work on Android 9 Pie upgrade. After months of not updating its users, the company did reaffirm that it was working on fulfilling its promise a few weeks back.

Almost a month after providing reassurance about the update, it appears that the company is making some progress. According to a new post by OnePlus “Community Manager” David Y, it looks like the first Android 9 Pie beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T devices may just be around the corner. The post indicates that the company is currently in the CTS (Compatibility Test Suite) process which is likely to take a few days to complete.

The latest post also stated that the software team has fixed a problem that it was facing with the OTA (Over The Air) update process for the new Android 9 Pie-based update. Though the company has not issued an official launch date for the beta version of the much-anticipated update it is likely that the company may launch the new update in the coming week. Given that this is a beta version, it is possible that the final version of the update may still be weeks away

This new information comes right after Google launched the first beta version of the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android Q. For context, the company launched the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices back in 2016 with Android 6 Marshmallow out of the box. Pie would be the third major operating system upgrade for the devices.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 1:11 PM IST

