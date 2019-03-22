comscore
  OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release imminent; company recruits testers
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release imminent; company recruits testers

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were confirmed to get Pie after its current flagship models.

  Published: March 22, 2019 11:39 AM IST
Android P is coming to OnePlus 3 and 3T 805px

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the Android space, and it sets itself apart mainly by offering flagship features at affordable price and timely software update. While the Chinese company was quick to release Android Pie update for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T from 2017, it has not been consistent with software updates for its older devices. First, the company did not offer updates to OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X, and then said that Android Oreo will be the last major update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

After some backlash, the company did some course correction and announced Android Pie update will be available for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. Since confirming Pie update, OnePlus has updated OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T with new software including OxygenOS 5.0.7 update that brought newest security patch. However, both the devices are still running on Android 8.0 Oreo, and are yet to get the taste of Pie.

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

To recall, Android 8.1 Oreo was released in December 2017, but OnePlus decided to skip that release in favor of Android Pie. It was clear from the start that there would be a potential wait period before the company pushes out the update but it was not clear back then that the wait would be this long. OnePlus 6T was launched with Android Pie and the company released Pie as an OTA update for OnePlus 6. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T also got the Android Pie update.

Now, the update appears to be ready for global release. The company has started recruiting testers for HydrogenOS’ next update based on Android Pie for the Chinese market. The internal testing for the international market has been underway for sometime now where the company is testing OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. The delay, according to XDA Developers, is caused by a small roadblock with Google CTS. Since HydrogenOS does not need to pass Google CTS, the beta update might be released in the coming week.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The global release for the official OxygenOS based on Android Pie seems imminent for global version of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. There is a possibility that the company might take some more time to iron out some final set of issues. By pushing out Android Pie update, OnePlus will be setting an example when other OEMs struggle to release new version of Android even to two year old devices.

  Published Date: March 22, 2019 11:39 AM IST

