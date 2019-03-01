comscore
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie update soon

OnePlus Community Manager David Y has reiterated that OnePlus will push the latest Android Pie update to its 2016-released handsets.

  Published: March 1, 2019 12:26 PM IST
Image credit: OnePlus

About seven months ago, OnePlus announced that it will release Android Pie update to its old OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. But, the rollout still hasn’t happened yet. Now, the company’s Community Manager David Y has reiterated that OnePlus will indeed push the latest Android Pie update to its 2016-released handsets. But, he also mentioned that first an Android Oreo-based security patch will be released and then the Pie update.

There is however no word on the official rollout timeline at the moment. Furthermore, users who have repeatedly been asking him about the Android Pie update, the community manager replied to them saying, “Can’t you guys just go and do something more meaningful than chasing the update… (facepalm).” In addition, roughly seven months ago, OnePlus asserted that it would skip the Android 8.1 Oreo update and instead, offer the latest Android operating system.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

Also Read

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS open beta updates roll out

The company then released the Android Pie updates to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6 as well. Later, it was confirmed that the Chinese company soon do the same for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. This has led to users repeatedly asking the same question on the OnePlus forum. Furthermore, it’s good that the company is still planning to roll out the latest Android Pie update to its 2016-released handset as it will be the three major Android OS release.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Besides, the company recently showcased a prototype of its 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. OnePlus has announced that it will soon start 5G trials in India in partnership with Qualcomm. Furthermore, the upcoming OnePlus 7 and the 5G-compatible OnePlus device will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The 5G device will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which is said to offer up to 20 times sustained performance, coupled with 2Gbps+ peak download speed on 5G network.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 12:26 PM IST

