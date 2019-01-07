comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench
News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

News

Currently, the devices are running OxygenOS 5.0.8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

  • Updated: January 7, 2019 9:09 AM IST
oneplus-3t-india-sale

OnePlus may soon roll out the latest Android Pie update to its older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Both the smartphones were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and later got updated to Android Nougat and Android Oreo.

Now, the units have been spotted running the latest Android OS on Geekbench. This seems good as most of the smartphone manufacturers stop rolling out updates after two major OS updates, and releasing the latest Android Pie version seems to be a good deal for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners. Currently, both the devices are running OxygenOS 5.0.8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The company reportedly ditched the Android 8.1 Oreo update, announcing that the smartphones will get Android Pie update.

To recall, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both feature 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The OnePlus 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC, while the OnePlus 3T has a Snapdragon 821 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 3 is backed by a 3,000mAh, and its sequel is powered by a 3,400mAh battery. The OnePlue 3 was only offered in 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage variants, while the OnePlus 3T was offered in 128GB storage variant too.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Hands-On

The OnePlus 3 packs a 16-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX298 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, OIS and EIS, and PDAF autofocus, apart from 4K video recording support, and a Smile Capture mode. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 3T however offers a 16-megapixel front shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX298 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, OIS and EIS, and PDAF autofocus.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

27999

Buy Now
Android Marshmallow 6.1 (OxygenOS)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
16 MP with f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, EIS
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

5

29999

Buy Now
Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oxygen OS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.35GHz Processor
16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF
  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 9:08 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 7, 2019 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Here's what Shroud thinks should be changed with PUBG
thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch likely to launch on January 10; could be a Flipkart exclusive

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive
Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

News

Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie
Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

News

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus price in India slashed: Report

Deals

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus price in India slashed: Report

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे पाएं 5% डिस्काउंट

MobiiStar आज भारत में नॉच डिजाइन वाला स्मार्टफोन करेगी लॉन्च , जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

2018 में HTC की कमाई अब तक सबसे कम :रिपोर्ट

मस्क ने भारत के बाद सिंगापुर की आलोचना की

छुट्टियों में एक हफ्ते में एप्पल ऐप स्टोर पर हुई 1.22 अरब डॉलर की खरीदारी

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench
News
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench
Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

News

Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly
Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi

News

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi
Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

News

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive