OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus may soon roll out the latest Android Pie update to its older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Both the smartphones were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and later got updated to Android Nougat and Android Oreo.

Now, the units have been spotted running the latest Android OS on Geekbench. This seems good as most of the smartphone manufacturers stop rolling out updates after two major OS updates, and releasing the latest Android Pie version seems to be a good deal for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners. Currently, both the devices are running OxygenOS 5.0.8 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The company reportedly ditched the Android 8.1 Oreo update, announcing that the smartphones will get Android Pie update.

To recall, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both feature 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The OnePlus 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC, while the OnePlus 3T has a Snapdragon 821 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 3 is backed by a 3,000mAh, and its sequel is powered by a 3,400mAh battery. The OnePlue 3 was only offered in 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage variants, while the OnePlus 3T was offered in 128GB storage variant too.

The OnePlus 3 packs a 16-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX298 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, OIS and EIS, and PDAF autofocus, apart from 4K video recording support, and a Smile Capture mode. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 3T however offers a 16-megapixel front shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX298 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, OIS and EIS, and PDAF autofocus.