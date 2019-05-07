OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Android 9 Pie-based Community Beta 2 with bug fixes

OnePlus has just announced that it is rolling out the second OnePlus Community Beta version for OnePlus 3 and 3T users in the market. The second version of the Community Beta comes just about a month after the company rolled out the first Community Beta with Android 9 Pie as the base. According to the update changelog, it does not bring anything new to the table. Instead, the new builds simply fix some bugs that were likely reported by its community users. Interested users can download the latest build if they want to try the Community Beta 2 build else Community Beta 1 build users will soon get an OTA update.

The new builds were announced in a dedicated post on official OnePlus forums by Global Product Operations Manager and OnePlus staff member Manu J. The new builds fixe three bugs including the one where the interface display for the Clock timer and the stopwatch are incomplete. Other bugs that were fixed include fixing the microphone that was not working when the earphones were plugged in and crash with the native message app. In addition to this, OnePlus also asked interested testers to provide feedback on the Community Build. In addition to this, the company has also added installation instructions for OnePlus 3 and 3T users who want to install the Community Build for the first time.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users on stable OxygenOS

OnePlus notes that users with the latest stable update will need to have their BootLoaders locked. This means that everyone that has rooted their OnePlus 3 and 3T devices will have to unroot and relock the bootloader. This also means that all the data saved on their device will be removed so it is better to take a backup of all the important data that you don’t want to lose. After the backup, users need to download the corresponding Android 9 Community Beta build for their OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T and then move it to the root folder on the internal storage of their device. Now that the preparation is done, users need to note that there are two different ways to go about the update. Let’s take a look.

Local Update

The first way is to use the local update option that is present inside the system. As part of this, users need to open the “Settings” app and then head to “System Update” section. Once inside, users need to tap on the setting icon present on the top left corner. After that, they need to tap on the “Local update” option and then select the downloaded file to start the installation until it reboots.

Recovery Update

As part of this method, the user needs to turn off their device and then open it in the Fastboot mode by pressing and holding on the power button and volume up key at the same time. Once here, users need to open the Recovery with the help of the volume rocker. Once you enter the Recovery, select “English”, select “Install from internal storage” and then select the Community Beta build and then tap “Yes”. Users need to wait for the reboot.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users on Open Beta builds

Moving to OnePlus 3 and 3T users running the latest Open Beta build, OnePlus notes that all the data on the device will be removed if they choose to install Android 9 Community Beta build. This means that it is essential for interested users to take a full backup of all the data that they don’t want to lose. Another thing to note here is that the backup should be taken on a storage location that is outside the device for obvious reasons.

According to the instructions, users need to download the corresponding file for the Android 9 Community Beta build for their device and then put it in the root folder on their device. Once that is done, users need to turn off their device and then press the power and volume up keys together to boot in the fastboot mode, Once in the fastboot mode, users need to navigate and open the recovery mode with the help of the volume rocker and the power button.

When in the recovery mode, users need to select “English”, choose “Install from Internal storage” and then select the file that Community Beta build file and then choose “Yes” to being the installation. Once the installation starts, users need to wait for the device to reboot for the installation to complete. After the reboot, the newly baked Android 9 Pie goodness is all ready for consumption.