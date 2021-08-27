comscore Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India
Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

Since all the eligible models including OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are pretty old now, we would suggest users to opt for the free battery replacement program.

OnePlus India has good news for some of the old OnePlus mobile users in India. As per a Reddit thread, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering free battery replacements for the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6, and also the OnePlus 6T users in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers

The process to offer the free battery replacement offer is simple. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India who wish to avail the free battery replacement will just need to pay the labor cost for the replacement. As per the thread, the labor cost for one user’s OnePlus 5T amounted to just Rs 473. Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

The free battery replacement offer is available for consumers who walk into an official OnePlus store, and not for courier pickup. Also Read - As usual, OnePlus 9RT leaks entirely months before its probable launch timeline

OnePlus free battery replacement offer

The reason behind offering free battery replacement for the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T users in India is said to be as the company has a lot of unused spare batteries of these models in stock. Also, since these models are pretty old now OnePlus believes their shouldn’t be a lot of demand for these batteries.

Since all the eligible models including the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are pretty old now, we would suggest users to opt for the battery replacement program.

If you do not want to visit the store for battery replacement, there’s also a way to get it done via online medium. You will just need to click on this link here and book the battery replacement service online. However, it should be noted that users opting for online service for battery replacement will not be able to avail the free offer.

Best Sellers