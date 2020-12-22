comscore OnePlus 33W charging adapter spotted getting certification | BGR India
OnePlus 33W charging adapter passes certification, is this for the OnePlus 9E or Nord SE?

A 33W charging adapter from OnePlus has surfaced getting certified by TUV Rheinland, Japan. The adapter could be for one of the upcoming devices in 2021.

OnePlus reached out to a wider customer base this year with its Nord series of smartphones. Based on the leaks and rumors, there’s going to be more of such devices from both the Nord and its flagship number series. Amidst rumors of a OnePlus 9E and Nord SE, a new charging adapter has surfaced on the internet. The adapter was caught certified by TUV Rheinland, Japan and it has a maximum rated capacity of 33W. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Concept brings color shifting phones closer to reality

The certification listing, which was spotted earlier by MySmartPrice, reveals all the power output details, which itself is rated at a maximum of 33W. Sadly, there’s no accompanying information of what device it could be powering specifically. OnePlus currently has no device that supports 33W fast charging. The Nord and OnePlus 8 series still rely on the older 30W Warp Charge system. Moreover, the original report has been pulled down, which suggests this could be a fake listing. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series could use Leica lenses for its cameras, hints latest leak

OnePlus 9E, Nord SE incoming?

If this listing of the 33W fast charger is remotely true, there could be a chance of OnePlus upgrading the charging system for some of its upcoming affordable devices. Rumors suggest Oneplus is cooking up a OnePlus 9E and a Nord SE for its 2021 portfolio, the details of which are yet to be leaked anywhere. The OnePlus 9E is expected to be a watered-down version of the standard OnePlus 9, a phone that we know a lot about since the last few weeks. Also Read - OnePlus working on its smartwatch and on Wear OS with Google, confirms CEO

oneplus

Representational Image: OnePlus Nord

Speculations suggest the OnePlus 9E could be what the iPhone 12 Mini is to Apple, i.e. a compact phone with all the flagship bells and whistles. Hence, there are chances that we could see the OnePlus 9E relying on the Snapdragon 888 chip but in a smaller body. The display could be smaller but retain the higher 120Hz refresh rate from the OnePlus 9. The battery could be smaller too, although that’s not something any smartphone user wants.

Apparently, there’s also a OnePlus Nord SE in the pipeline that could sit under the standard Nord. We assume this phone could rely on the slightly cheaper Snapdragon 750G chip and compete with the Moto G 5G at a price point of almost Rs 20,000. You can expect the phone to carry over the same hardware credentials from the Nord, while the latter may itself get an upgrade later this year.

Currently, the Nord is the cheapest OnePlus device you can buy in India, starting at Rs 27,999. OnePlus sold a low-spec 6GB RAM variant of the Nord for a limited time at a price of Rs 24,999 but that one isn’t on sale anymore. The Nord was the first phone in India to use the Snapdragon 765G chip and use a dual front camera system. It runs on the Oxygen OS 10 experience based on Android 10 and is yet to get the Android 11 update.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Best Sellers