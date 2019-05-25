Older OnePlus smartphones to get OnePus 7 Pro's OxygenOS features like Fnatic mode, RAM boost

OnePlus has confirmed via its official forum that many of OnePlus 7 Pro‘s OxygenOS features are coming to older OnePlus smartphones. Features like Fnatic mode, Zen mode, Screen Recorder, Quick Reply in Landscape, DC Dimming, RAM Boost and more will be released for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones.

According to the post from the company, “As long the features are not hardware-dependent, you should see them popping up on your OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T in the future.” The Fnatic mode will basically help boost performance and network for playing games. Zen mode will reportedly disable all distractions for 20 minutes. Other features like Screen Recorder are self-explanatory. With this, you will be able to record the screen with internal sound included.

The Quick Reply in Landscape feature will let a user reply to messages in the landscape without blocking the whole screen. Lastly, the DC Dimming feature is essentially an alternative way to adjust the display’s brightness. Currently, it is unknown as to when OnePlus is planning to release any of these features to older OnePlus devices. Besides, the post also confirmed that the latest Android Q will soon make its way to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The company has already pushed the Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T and newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro. The latest OnePlus 7 series was launched recently alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. The OnePlus 7 Pro, which is the most premium one, is priced in India at Rs 48,999. The 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is available for the same price.

There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage, which cost Rs 52,999 in the country. The top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration cost Rs 59,999. The more affordable OnePlus 7 device is priced at Rs 32,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model carries a price label of Rs 37,999. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices are built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The next generation OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones retail at Rs 5,990. The OnePlus 7 Pro is already available via Amazon India, while the standard OnePlus 7 will go on sale sometime in June.