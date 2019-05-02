comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates with improvements
News

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates with improvements

News

OnePlus 5 users will get OxygenOS Open Beta 31 update, while OnePlus 5T users will get Open Beta 29 update. The key change in both Open Beta updates is the improved Quick Reply feature.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 1:14 PM IST
oneplus-5t-vs-oneplus-5-screen-2

OnePlus has started rolling out the new OxygenOS Open Beta updates for its last two generations of smartphones. The OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus, 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now receiving respective OxygenOS Open Beta updates that bring a host of new features such as optimized search experience, new UI for system updates, and more.

OnePlus‘ Product Operations Manager, Manu J, posted about the updates on the official forum noting that the OnePlus 5 users will get OxygenOS Open Beta 31 update, while the OnePlus 5T users will get Open Beta 29 update. The key change in both Open Beta updates is the improved Quick Reply feature while using the devices in landscape orientation. Earlier, the app activity used to get paused while using the Quick Reply feature in landscape mode. OnePlus has also added support for more instant messaging apps, but didn’t specify app names.

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked, could not be the ‘affordable’ flagship you’re looking for

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked, could not be the ‘affordable’ flagship you’re looking for

OnePlus has also addressed a few bugs like ‘Display overheating device warning’, and has got optimized search experience, improved Ul of the Social page. Additionally, the system update page now has a new UI. For OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the changelog is mostly similar. The OxygenOS Open Beta 17 update for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 6T additionally adds an intelligent clean-up feature in the file manager app, although the feature is limited to ‘India only.’

Watch Video: OnePlus 6T Hands On / First Look

Last month, OnePlus pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, which brought the latest Android security patch and improvements in the stability of the Phone app. The update also fixed Parallel Apps and Gaming mode issues. The update was quite small and ensured a check on the security and reliability of the units. OnePlus has already pushed out deep integration with Google Duo for the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know
Deals
Realme 1st Anniversary Sale: Top deals to know
Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

News

Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

News

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

Microsoft Xbox One S is available for Rs 19,990

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox One S is available for Rs 19,990

Jio rumoured to launch super app with over 100 services

News

Jio rumoured to launch super app with over 100 services

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

Jio rumoured to launch super app with over 100 services

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates

News

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

News

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing
Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Here are the top deals

Deals

Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Here are the top deals
OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench listing confirms 12GB RAM

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench listing confirms 12GB RAM
5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

News

5 smartphones expected to launch in May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के बिल्कुल नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi X का पोस्टर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

Chinese smartphone Effect: बंद हो रही है ये बड़ी भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी!

New Feature in TikTok : नए फीचर से लैस होगा TikTok, कुछ यूं बदलेगा यूजर्स का एक्सपीरिएंस

BSNL ने फ्री 2.21GB डेली डाटा ऑफर 30 जून तक बढ़ाया, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Samsung Galaxy M20 Smartphone को फ्री में जीतने का मौका, 11 हजार का है फोन, जल्दी करें

News

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates
News
OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing

News

OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing
Moto E6 features, specifications leaked

News

Moto E6 features, specifications leaked
Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued

News

Samsung Mall shopping app to get discontinued
Jio rumoured to launch super app with over 100 services

News

Jio rumoured to launch super app with over 100 services