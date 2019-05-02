OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T get new OxygenOS Open Beta updates with improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out the new OxygenOS Open Beta updates for its last two generations of smartphones. The OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus, 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now receiving respective OxygenOS Open Beta updates that bring a host of new features such as optimized search experience, new UI for system updates, and more.

OnePlus‘ Product Operations Manager, Manu J, posted about the updates on the official forum noting that the OnePlus 5 users will get OxygenOS Open Beta 31 update, while the OnePlus 5T users will get Open Beta 29 update. The key change in both Open Beta updates is the improved Quick Reply feature while using the devices in landscape orientation. Earlier, the app activity used to get paused while using the Quick Reply feature in landscape mode. OnePlus has also added support for more instant messaging apps, but didn’t specify app names.

OnePlus has also addressed a few bugs like ‘Display overheating device warning’, and has got optimized search experience, improved Ul of the Social page. Additionally, the system update page now has a new UI. For OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the changelog is mostly similar. The OxygenOS Open Beta 17 update for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 6T additionally adds an intelligent clean-up feature in the file manager app, although the feature is limited to ‘India only.’

Last month, OnePlus pushed the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, which brought the latest Android security patch and improvements in the stability of the Phone app. The update also fixed Parallel Apps and Gaming mode issues. The update was quite small and ensured a check on the security and reliability of the units. OnePlus has already pushed out deep integration with Google Duo for the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T.