OnePlus 5, 5T and OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta updates with May security patch

OnePlus has released the latest Open Beta updates for its last two generations of smartphones. The OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones have received respective Open Beta updates that bring the security patch for the month of May. The update doesn’t bring any vital changes. But, OnePlus has made improvements to its data migration tool, called OnePlus Switch.

The company has improved the experience of the OnePlus Switch and now, it takes more accurate remaining time for completion. One will notice this improvement in all the mentioned smartphones. As per the changelog, the standard OnePlus 6 variant will receive the latest Open Beta 18 update, while the OnePlus 6T will get Open Beta 10 update.

The OnePlus 5 owners will get OxygenOS Open Beta 32 update, while the OnePlus 5T users will witness Open Beta 30 update. Additionally, earlier this month, the Open Beta updates of OnePlus 5 series improved Quick Reply feature while using the devices in landscape orientation. The Chinese company also added support for more instant messaging apps.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Furthermore, the last OxygenOS Open Beta 17 update for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 6T added a new intelligent clean-up feature in the file manager app. This feature is reportedly limited to ‘India only’. Separately, OnePlus launched its new OnePlus 7 series yesterday alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, which is the most premium one, is priced in India at Rs 48,999. For the price, customers can buy the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the phone. There is also an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage, which cost Rs 52,999 in the country. The top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration can be purchased for Rs 59,999. The more affordable OnePlus 7 device is priced at Rs 32,999 for 6GB/128GB variant.

The higher 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model will be available for purchase for Rs 37,999. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices are built around Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. The handsets will go on sale on May 17 via Amazon India. In addition to this, Amazon Prime members can get early access to the OnePlus 7 series on May 16 at 12:00PM. The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones will cost Rs 5,990 and will be available starting from May 21.